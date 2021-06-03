To make Fairbanks roads safer and to help drivers spend less time waiting for morning trains to pass, transportation officials want to improve railroad crossings across the area by adding warning signs, automating train switches and elevating portions of rail tracks.
Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning, known as fast FAST Planning, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, as well as the Alaska Railroad Corporation, completed a year-and-a-half long project at the end of May, analyzing 15 areas with 69 railroad crossings, excluding those within Fort Wainwright.
For each crossing, they offered “low cost, minor improvements that would help with safety and help reduce congestion and frustration with drivers in those locations,” said Jackson Fox, the director of FAST Planning, an agency which promotes country-wide transportation initiatives.
Alleviating traffic
During morning rush hours when people in Fairbanks are trying to get to work, a train stopping can make them five to 10 minutes late, Fox explained.
“We are basically trying to improve the flow of traffic by reducing the wait times at those crossings, and then to actually lower the number of crossings in our area.”
Another solution to ease traffic is automating train switches, making it possible to flip them from the cab — an improvement suggested for the University Avenue crossing.
“Right now the train stops on the tracks and blocks the roadway, and a crew member has to jump out, flip a switch manually, get back in the train and then move along,” Fox said.
Making crossings safer
When the trains come, the gates drop and there’s not enough warning for cars to prepare to stop. That’s when vehicle-to-vehicle rear-end accidents happen, Fox said. To improve the situation with better signage and warning signs, the plan is to put up flashing lights half a mile before the train tracks, for example, at the Richardson Highway.
“That’s very important, especially during winter,” Fox said.
A number of rail crossings in town are also not safe for bicycle and pedestrian paths. Putting up an automatic gape arm at some intersections would create a physical barrier and a visual cue for cyclists and pedestrians when a train is coming, Fox explained. “Otherwise people will look for the train and try to dart across.”
While there hasn’t been any fatalities or serious injuries from people getting hit by a train, “the risk is definitely there,” he added.
Making businesses more accessible
One of the biggest projects in the plan is elevating the railroad and rail crossings near the big commercial area, the Bentley Mall. The area has such businesses as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Fred Meyer and will potentially be developed more in the future.
“All rail crossings in that area are quite a headache for drivers, and it results in congestion in those areas and sometimes — confusion and safety issues,” Fox said. “If the railroad was elevated over all roads in that area, it would allow traffic to flow a lot better, which would improve access to all those businesses.”
Next steps
Several projects outlined in the plan are already in progress, but overall, the cost of improving 15 rail crossings locations would be around $95 million, according to the plan. For comparison, the long-term idea of moving the railroad tracks outside of town would have a price tag of over $800 million.
FAST Planning is interested in paying for some smaller, lower-cost projects, using $9,5 million they receive from the Federal Highway Administration yearly to do local road improvements.
Larger projects — like elevating the railroad over five intersections near College Road — would need a partnership between FAST Planning, the railroad and DOT, using Federal Highway, Federal Transit and Rail administration funds.
“They just have larger pots of funding that they’re working with,” Fox said.
For now, the transportation officials are hoping to get some feedback from the public and the Fairbanks and North Pole city councils. After the public comment period, FAST Planning will address the feedback and adopt the plan in mid August at the earliest, Fox said. Then the agency will set the priorities and funding “to try to get all these projects accomplished over the next 10 years,” he added.
Public comment period is open from May 21 to July 9. You can learn more about the project or voice your opinion about it at fbxings.com or by calling 907-205-4276.
