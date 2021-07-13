A 41-year-old Tok man died in an ATV accident early Monday morning.
About 3 a.m. Monday, Alaska State Troopers received a report of an ATV crash near the intersection of McKenzie Trail and Schiovulli Road near Tok, according to Alaska State Trooper dispatch. Troopers and Tok EMS responded to the accident and discovered Tok resident Raymond Elsner dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Elsner, the only passenger, had been driving on the ATV path parallel to McKenzie Trail. Based on marks on the gravel, it appeared that Elsner lost control of the vehicle; the ATV swerved left and right for about 200 feet before eventually flipping, according to the trooper dispatch. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.
The body was transferred to the state medical examiner’s office for examination.