Attention procrastinators: You have until 11:59 p.m. today Thursday to file an application for the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
The sum of the 2022 dividend could be as much as $3,700, which would be the highest payout on record, depending on decisions by state leaders.
Last year, residents received a payout of $1,114. In 2020, the dividend was $992. In 2019, it was $1,606.
The largest dividend of $2,072 was paid in 2015. The first dividend checks of $1,000 each were distributed June 14, 1982.
The money comes from a wealth fund now worth about $80 billion. It was created so Alaskans could share in the riches created by resource development. The Permanent Fund also helps sustain state services.
The number of dividend applications filed so far is 583,018, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.
Many people submit applications online at mypfd.alaska.gov, but paper applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 110462, Juneau, Alaska, 99811, with a postmark no later than March 31.
Applications can also be brought to the Dividend Information Office in Fairbanks at 510 Second Ave. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To qualify for the dividend, residents must not have left the state last year for more than 180 days. Certain criminal convictions are disqualifying.
Dividend applicants can donate a portion of their money to charity through a program called Pick.Click.Give. or participate in the PFD Education Raffle.
As of last month, almost $2 million in contributions from the 2022 dividend were donated to charities in Alaska through Pick.Click.Give. Alaskans can make a pledge or adjust pledges online through Aug. 31.
The education raffle allows anyone filing a PFD online to donate money toward public education. For very $100 donated, residents will be entered into a raffle. This year, prizes of about $45,000, $23,000, $11,000 and $5,000 were awarded.
The amount of the 2022 dividend will be announced later this year.