The Fairbanks City Council could use a retention and bonus program to address a paramedic shortage by offering stipends and scholarships to attract new employees.
The proposed ordinance, by Mayor Jim Matherly and Councilmember Lonny Marney, will be introduced at tonight’s meeting but would require two meetings to be made official.
Looking at retention
The proposed signing/retention bonus program is billed as an educational reimbursement program aimed at student paramedics, with the obligation to stay for a five-year contract.
A student paramedic in their final training stages would be offered a $1,000 signing bonus to be paid in the first paycheck, followed by a $2,000 bonus after three years and $5,000 after five years.
“When looking at recruitment and retention at the fire department, we saw a huge gap after three years,” Human Resources Director Angela Foster said at a recent finance committee meeting.
Foster added that employees being trained as paramedics were also hitting the same three-year mark. She said the ordinance could save the city on training costs by recruiting those already graduating.
“Instead of paying the ... hundreds of thousands in overtime to send someone to paramedic school, given them a stipend to reimburse some of their education bonus,” Foster said.
Fire Chief Scott Raygor said after attending a University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College hiring fair, he realized the city isn’t competitive enough to retain paramedics.
“It’s a real eye opener,” Raygor said. “We gave four job offers.”
He said a Portland company hired two with a $10,000, bonus and Spokane company was offering a $15,000 bonus.
“We’re just not competitive enough with the Outside world,” Raygor said.
Fiscally good idea
He said the four recruits would cost $16,000 “just to get through the door.” Over the course of a year, it would cost $100,000 to train, including overtime costs. The retention bonus would save at least $36,000 over two hiring cycles, or four years.
The city currently employs 14 paramedics and has seven vacancies. Three recruits are currently in the city’s in-house academy.
If an employee resigns or otherwise leaves the position, the employee would be required to repay the bonus at a prorated amount.
“Financially, it’s a good idea and it means keeping our employees,” Raygor said.
Raygor noted the city might have to hire three additional paramedics while any student completes their program.
To address some inequities, the draft ordinance proposes a $2,000 retention bonus after three years and $5,000 bonus after five years. A fiscal note attached to the ordinance states would be funded through salary savings as available.
“Looking at the big picture, if you have an employee that is a paramedic we are not paying to go to training and we’re just bringing them on, there would be a differentiation of salary savings,” Foster said. “We would have people on the job working, not paying overtime.”
Foster said the candidates they want to hire through the bonus program are locals who have family in the area “who are eager to sign.”
Asked about overtime, Raygor said some short-time overtime could be addressed by October “if no lone else leaves.”
Longer-term overtime concerns are more complex and need to be addressed with the firefighters union.
The council meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. Prior to that, it plans to hold a work session discussion on the Fairbanks Fire Department.