A large audience filled Schaible Auditorium at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Thursday night to hear a roundtable discussion on the Interior Alaska mining industry.
The roundtable was hosted by the League of Women Voters in partnership with the News-Miner and KUAC FM 89.9.
The roundtable included representatives from the Alaska Miners Association, an economist, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Save Our Domes and the Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways.
Topics ranged from the local nature and economic impacts that mining presents, and permitting and environmental concerns. The borough currently has one hard rock mining operation at Kinross Fort Knox northeast of Fairbanks, 56 placer mines and 11 hard rock exploratory efforts in various stages.
Economics
Deantha Skibinski, executive director of the mining association, stressed the importance of mining in Alaska and the need for national resources.
“We have no choice but to be completely dependent on minerals, and that demand is going nowhere,” Skibinski said. “That’s not just an industry view, there are international organizations like the World Bank and the International Energy Agency … particularly as we look at transitions to alternative energy, changes in our devices, and all of the things that make our lives convenient.”
Skibinski said Alaska has the critical minerals needed for those, such as cobalt, along with the environmental and human rights track records afforded to the U.S. as compared to other countries.
Bob Loeffler, an economist and visiting University of Alaska Anchorage professor said mining represents a “rounding error” in the state’s overall revenue stream, or $60 million, when compared to oil and gas revenue and federal funding. Locally, or regionally, however it’s a different story.
“Where there is a mining community or a mine, it has a large impact on the community,” Loeffler said. He noted that Kinross Fort Knox employs 700 people in the Fairbanks North Star Borough as well as hundreds more in indirect jobs, and generates nearly 10% of the borough’s property tax revenue.
“[Companies like Fort Knox] create a society that works and creates good-paying jobs for blue collar workers,” Loeffler said. “The presence of a well-paying employer has a positive effect on the community.”
Sarah Heinchon, with the nonprofit Save Our Domes, which opposes hard rock mining in domes around Fairbanks, countered that potential mining projects will impact the borough. She added that Save Our Domes isn’t anti-mining, just “anti-mining in our backyard.”
“No one should have a gold mine in their backyard,” Heinchon said.
She noted Save Our Domes was formed due to increase in hard rock gold mining exploratory projects and apparent insufficient public noticing to alert community members. She added gold isn’t considered a critical element in terms of developing technology, electric vehicles or wind turbines.
“Fairbanks was originally established because of Pedro Felix’s discovery of gold,” she said, but added times have changed. We live here because of the strong sense of community, the proximity to wild landscapes, the solitude of the forest and the tundra and the incredible recreational opportunities. Mine development to the northwest and east is in direct conflict with our quality of life and our community.”
Permitting
Permitting requirements dominated a large section of the forum, including the types issued and debate over whether the state provides adequate notification.
Dave Charron, with DNR’s Division of Mining, Land and Water, said the state oversees a layered system of permit regulations that governs everything from exploratory efforts to reclamation requirements.
Charron notes that most mineral subsurface rights are owned by the state, especially on state land that is sold off and subdivided.
Heinchon, with Save Our Domes, said a few protections exist, such as a filing a closing order or owning a homestead. Mining closing orders, however, can be overturned and homesteads are few and far between.
“When you live in Fairbanks, you have to accept that a mine could pop up underneath you at any point,” Heinchon said.
Charron counters that rescinding a mining closure would require a 90-day public comment period and administrative process. Additionally a lot of properties around Ester and Goldstream never devolved from state ownership, so owners retain mineral rights.
Charron noted lands that transferred from state to borough ownership may not be impacted by mine closure orders.
Melissa Kellner, the borough’s community planning deputy director, said mining-related destinations are noticed at time of assessment and at time of purchase from the borough.
Mining can only take place on areas zoned for minerals or with 7a GU-1 (General Use) designation.
“It’s our least restrictive zone, many uses are permitted and includes 95% of the borough,” Kellner said. “This is mostly our more far-flung, less accessible areas.”
Loeffler, the economist, said permitting tends to be a balancing act between public comment and concern and permitting a project.
“The people who get to decide depend greatly on the permit and the jurisdiction of what they can do,” Loeffler said. “It would really be the Department of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation and the Army Corps of Engineers.”
Environment and safety
Environmental and safety concerns popped up among the panelists’ concerns.
Barbara Schuhmann with Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways said Kinross Fort Knox will begin processing ore from the Manh Choh gold mine near Tetlin beginning in late 2024.
Schuhmann noted the transportation plan will cause a wide range of issues, from damage to the state’s public highways to safety issues consistent with an additional 60 95-foot-long tractor-double trailer trucks per day heading each way; ones carrying ore would weigh up to 82 tons.
Schuhmann said there are possible concerns that the Manh Choh ore — of a higher grade than that found in Fort Knox mines — could contain heavy metals such as lead and cadmium. These, she said, could escape into the air and into the watershed while being transported. She added there’s the risk the ore could also contain higher levels of sulfide, which when processed could create risks of acid that could mix with the watershed.
Charron, with DNR, said a number of regulations address mixed ore processing. In order for Kinross to process higher grades of ore, it would “have to provide the data and allow the Department of Environmental Conservation to review its plans to ensure that acid mine drainage is not going to be a problem on that site.”
He added there are a host of other processes to control or mitigate concerns. DNR, he said, is currently reviewing the Manh Choh Mine state reclamation plan, while DEC is reviewing its waste management permits.
“There are lots of different moving gears involved with the permitting of this project,” Charron said.