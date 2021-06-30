To bring internet to schools, hospitals and homes in remote locations in Western and Northwestern Alaska, every summer GCI flies to fuel mountaintop towers situated away from power grids and reachable only by helicopters.
General Communication, Inc., known as GCI, launched its annual refueling project on June 10 to support the network called the Terrestrial for Every Rural Region in Alaska, or TERRA. This year, the company plans to complete more than 200 round-trips by the end of September, ensuring that 45,000 Alaskans in 84 rural communities have internet and cell phone service.
“You don’t see other providers doing this in Ohio or in Delaware and Pittsburgh,” said Heather Handyside, the chief communications officer for GCI. “This is serious and only happens in Alaska.”
To haul fuel to mountaintops as far north as Noatak, GCI is working with local pilots at Bering Air and Yukon Helicopters who know the terrain and the challenges that go along with it.
Like anywhere in Alaska, weather is the biggest challenge for making the flights happen, said Russell Rowe, a pilot at Bering Air who runs the helicopter side of the business.
“The most challenging thing is dealing with wind and overcast and fog on the mountaintop,” Rowe said. “We have to be patient enough to wait for good weather, even though you have a crew on the ground at a remote location, all getting paid and everyone’s anxious to get home.”
Rowe said that during a refueling job about five years ago, one of the towers got fogged up and the crew needed to stay on the ground for three days waiting for the weather to clear up. Since the fog prevented the helicopter from landing, one of the long-time employees with the project, Chris Shannon, had to walk down from the tower to a lower elevation below the fog to be picked up.
“We learned our lesson on that one,” said Earl Merchant, a senior manager for GCI’s Network Rural Operations & Maintenance.
Fortunately, the crew takes a box of food for four to five days on every flight, Merchant said. Plus, each station has two buildings for generators and equipment, which can also serve as a shelter.
To reach and land near the towers, the pilots can only use helicopters, Rowe said.
“These towers are built in locations where it’s not possible to build a landing strip. The majority of the towers are on top of mountains,” Rowe said. “There are some of them that there’s just enough room to land a helicopter and that’s it.”
Since the towers must be able to stay running and self-sufficient for months at a time, GCI crews need to deliver approximately 102,000 gallons of diesel fuel to these remote sites.
To haul diesel to most of the sites, the crew are using specialized Bell Huey helicopters, optimized since its original build in 1965. The modernized version has significantly more horsepower than these helicopters had in the Vietnam era.
“They had this Huey torn completely down — stripped it down to the nameplate, and then rebuilt it all around carrying fuel for GCI,” Merchant said, explaining that inside each new Huey, there is a built-in 500 gallon fuel bladder.
With the help of these helicopters, arctic diesel fuel is hauled in between 410 and 440 gallons at a time. Since each site has one or two 4,500-gallon tanks, refueling each site takes as many as 16 different trips up the mountain.
Besides planning these trips around weather patterns in rural Alaska, there is a fire season to consider that brings smoke and low visibility. The flights are also restricted around subsistence hunting, tourist activities and caribou migrations.
“We just want to be really mindful of the people, the animals in the land,” Handyside said.
The flights go over the land special to Alaska Native people, and the crews go through a cultural sensitivity training to make sure they stay respectful of that, Merchant said.
“They have special sites with hundreds or thousands of years of history and artifacts in the area that we are not even allowed to take pictures of,” he said. “We go over their property, and we need to know what we can and can’t do.”
Overall, the project helps advance the local infrastructure, providing service to schools, hospitals, 911, and public safety for 84 communities, Handyside said.
Merchant agreed that it’s bringing a huge difference to rural Alaska.
“I remember when we first brought TERRA up to the Nome region and we went up to visit with the local clinic here, they were just impressed with the connection they had into the villages for performing telemedicine,” Merchant said. “They were able to, in real time, look down somebody’s throat or ear to do eye exams, just all these things where they would usually fly somebody into Nome or Kotzebue to perform.”
Meanwhile, consumers get faster connection in their homes.
“It’s like I get my life back Instead of clicking and waiting,” Merchant said.
