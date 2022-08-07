In the early 2000s, Tom Marsik was a young student from the Czech Republic, who dreamed of building a cabin in the wilderness and living in a pristine environment.

“I wanted to experience this life without modern technologies,” said Marsik, who is now an associate professor of sustainable energy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Tags

Recommended for you