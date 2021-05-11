The good news for Fairbanks is that the snow is mostly gone. The bad news is that the disappearing snow has uncovered a winter’s worth of trash.
If you’re grumpy about the garbage, you’re in luck: Saturday is Clean-Up Day.
Clean-Up Day is an annual community-wide volunteer effort to tidy the Fairbanks North Star Borough in anticipation of the upcoming tourism season, said Clean-Up Day Committee member Katie Yarrow with the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Individuals and groups can sign up to clean different sections of town. As of Tuesday, there were 120 registered groups of anywhere from two to 30 people. Registering is not necessary, but it is encouraged, Yarrow said. There is a map of areas that groups have signed up for, so registering is helpful to prevent overlap. It is also important so that the trucks that pick up the full bags know where to go. The deadline to register is Friday.
The Chamber of Commerce has provided bags for trash pick-up at various locations throughout the city. Bags can be found at the Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America at 1400 Gillam Way, Cowles Heating at 1675 Richardson Highway, Central Recycling Facility at 1855 Marika Road and Green Star at 1101 Wells St.
Something to note this year is that the organization that makes the iconic yellow trash bags — Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling — was unable to produce enough this year. A few entities donated bags, and people can also bring their own. “Any bag is a good bag,” is the motto this year, Yarrow said, and the landfill will accept bags of all colors.
Relatedly, bags that are not left along the roadside for pick up should be brought to the Borough landfill at 455 Sanduri St. rather than the transfer site. This is because the bags are weighed to determine how much trash was picked up.
Last year, 10.5 tons of trash was removed from the borough. According to Yarrow, this is lower than usual; the highest in the past five years was 14.6 tons. This year, the goal is 17 tons. For comparison, Yarrow said, this is equivalent to the weight of a school bus.
“It’s really great to see our community come together to make the Golden Heart City shine,” she said.
Along with making the borough — and world — a cleaner place, there are other incentives to contribute to cleanup. Thanks to a donation from the Alaska Railroad, individuals have the opportunity to win four roundtrip train tickets to Denali National Park and Preserve. To be considered for the drawing, post a photo of your group collecting garbage to the Golden Heart Clean-Up Day Facebook page, like the post announcing the drawing, and share the cleanup Facebook group.
Register for Clean-Up Day before Friday using this link, bit.ly/3y6OlEM.
