Timber Creek Senior Living is reporting that it’s at about half of its occupancy, housing about 30 residents.
The facility, located on eight acres of land at 3415 Trothno Lane, is home to 68 apartments. The senior living center is expecting to be at capacity by the end of August with 72 residents, according to Time Creek management.
The only problem they’ve had to deal with is landscaping issues, but other than that they haven’t had a ton of setbacks, said Danielle Burleson, sales manager.
The facility hosted a hot dog event on Saturday, with 107 people showing up. On July 7, local artist Anya Toelle will have works on display and Saul Brooks of “American Idol” will perform for a First Friday event the center is hosting.
Burleson also said Timber Creek also is helping sponsor the Senior Olympics. She also said that because of Timber Creek’s opening this past February, many people have been coming back to Fairbanks to live at the center. Some “prestig[ious] people that moved in here that are very prominent in the area,” she said.
The center recently acquired a tour bus, meaning that it will be able to host field trips, starting with the visiting Running Reindeer Ranch and the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitor’s Center.
The senior center also has a chapel, dining facility, gym, movie theater, workout room, an activities room and puzzle room, and a library. It also offers room service and hosts a happy for residents.
They have sit and fit yoga, sit and fit zumba, and sit and fit tai chi. The most popular class is zumba, which is on Saturdays.
Contact Jaclyn Mitchell at jmitchell@newsminer.com.