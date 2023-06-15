Timber Creek Senior Living is reporting that it’s at about half of its occupancy, housing about 30 residents.

The facility, located on eight acres of land at 3415 Trothno Lane, is home to 68 apartments. The senior living center is expecting to be at capacity by the end of August with 72 residents, according to Time Creek management.

