Timber Creek Senior Living Community cut the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony Saturday during a blowout open house filled with several activities and events.
The senior assisted living facility hosted tours of the two story building, invited in community members and prospective residents.
Events included everything from a demonstration by Lathrop High School’s JROTC rifle team, a performance by Young Native Fiddlers and the North Pole High School choir, line dancing and several other activities.
The facility opened Feb. 28 and lists its amenities as providing three meals a day, a 24-hour care staff, housing keeping service, activities, a theater, chapel, bistro and fitness room.
The new complex boasts a lodge-style living with 68-bed facility sitting on eight acres surrounded by woodland.
The living options include studio apartments and one-bedroom suites.
“Our goal is for the seniors in our community to enjoy life with the least amount of stress,” said Carl Rayburn, the executive director. “We want to help them live the best life they can while staying engaged in the community and being productive.”
Timber Creek bills itself as the first senior assisted-living facility to open in years.
City of Fairbanks Chief of Staff Michael Sanders welcomed the new facility to the borough on behalf of Fairbanks City Mayor David Pruhs. Sanders noted the need for such communities.
“Senior living is such an important part for the entire community,” Sanders said. “Fairbanks and the entire state is in desperate need of more housing. I’m glad this [Timber Creek] is here.”
In a written welcome, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward noted the borough has “needed additional services and housing for seniors for years.”
“This endeavor has taken many years to create and come to fruition,” Ward wrote. “Moving into such a facility will help create memories for years to come.”
The facility accepts Medicaid waivers, according to Rayburn.
Rayburn said Timber Creek’s development from groundbreaking to opening has been well worth the wait, from construction to finding employees during a workforce shortage.
“It’s been a long, arduous journey but once we got things going, it’s been a labor of love,” Rayburn said. “Everyone is dedicated and wants the best for the residents.”
Rayburn said the facility currently has six residents, but expects to fill spots within the next couple weeks.
Rayburn described Timber Creek provides assisted living services ranging from independent living to housekeeping to help with medications. He noted Timber Creek isn’t a skilled nursing facility.
“We have some who may want to come here and might just want their laundry done, we’ll have some who may need additional care and help maintain their comfort level,” Rayburn said. “We can help take some of the worry out of their lives so they can enjoy their golden years.”
Long-term, Rayburn anticipates adding a memory care unit and other features.
“Timber Creek is investing long-term in this community,” Rayburn said.
For more information on Timber Creek Senior Living Community, visit online at TimberCreekSL.com. The facility is located at 3415 Trothno Lane in Fairbanks.
