Power outages

Falling snow caused trees to lean over into the right-of-way and onto lines Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, causing power outages for up to almost 7,000 homes in Interior Alaska.

 Todd Paris photo

Golden Valley Electric Association worked most of Thursday after heavy morning snow showers knocked out electricity for 7,500 residents.

GVEA spokesperson Meadow Bailey told the News-Miner Thursday that falling snow caused trees to lean over into the right-of-way and onto lines.