Golden Valley Electric Association worked most of Thursday after heavy morning snow showers knocked out electricity for 7,500 residents.
GVEA spokesperson Meadow Bailey told the News-Miner Thursday that falling snow caused trees to lean over into the right-of-way and onto lines.
“We have so many trees bent over into the right-of-way from the heavy snow,” Bailey said. “They are rainbowing into the right-of-way and leaning onto the lines.”
By Thursday afternoon, power had been restored to all but 2,500 residents.
"We’ve continued to see the number of outages decrease throughout the day and anticipate most of our members will have their power restored by tomorrow afternoon at the latest," Bailey said. "So far there has been no damage to the lines and all of the outages were fixed once we removed the snow covered trees."
The largest impacted areas were an estimated 4,000 customers in the Badger Road area; 1,500 customers on Chena Hot Springs Road and Two Rivers; and 600 customers in the Salcha area, according to GVEA's power outage map.
“Our goal is to get power restored to people as quickly as possible, so those crews will work as long as they can,” Bailey said. “It’s going to take time.”
The utility deployed all of its line crews and brought in additional linemen from Fullford Electric and Northern Powerline Constructors to address the outages. Right-of-way summer clearing crews were also brought back to "proactively work to clear these trees to prevent future outages," according a GVEA update on its Facebook post.
Bailey said the utility’s decision isn’t standard procedure.
“It’s not normal for us to bring people back in after being laid off for the season,” Bailey said Thursday.
Bailey said crews will remain on scene until they restore power for all entities.
"We have all of our crews responding until everything is back on," Bailey said.
After the utility restores power, the crews "will begin mitigation efforts" on trees that aren’t touching the lines yet but may if they get more snow on them.
Outages earlier this week had similar causes, after snow-laden trees dipped into the right-of-way due to sticking snow. Bailey said the utility identified the culprit as aspen and birch trees that still held snow from previous storms.
“We were expecting more snow today, but it’s just adding to the additional snow that’s been sticking to the trees and compounding the existing issue,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately, we just haven’t had much a breeze to knock the snow off.”