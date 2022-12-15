Thursday's early morning snow showers brought with a series of power outages affecting 6,900 residents from Murphy Dome Road to Salcha as of noon, according to Golden Valley Electric Association.
GVEA spokesperson Meadow Bailey told the News-Miner Thursday that falling snow caused trees to lean over into the right-of-way and onto lines.
“We have so many trees bent over into the right of way from the heavy snow,” Bailey said. “They are rainbowing into the right of way and leaning onto the lines.”
The largest impacted areas were an estimated 4,000 customers in the Badger Road area, 1,500 customers on Chena Hot Springs Road and Two Rivers and 600 customers in the Salcha area, according to GVEA's power outage map.
“Our goal is to get power restored to people as quickly as possible, so those crews will work as long as they can,” Bailey said. “It’s going to take time.”
She added so far there have been no reports of damage, just power disruptions.
The utility deployed all of its line crews and brought in additional linemen from Fullford Electric and Northern Powerline Constructors to address the outages. Right-of-way summer clearing crews were also brought back to "proactively work to clear these trees to prevent future outages," according a GVEA update on its Facebook post.
Bailey said the utility’s decision isn’t standard procedure.
“It’s not normal for us to bring people back in after being laid off for the season,” Bailey said Thursday.
Outages earlier this week had similar causes, after snow-laden trees dipped into the right-of-way due to sticking snow. Bailey said the utility identified the culprit as aspen and birch trees that still held snow from previous storms.
“We were expecting more snow today but it’s just adding to the additional snow that’s been sticking to the trees and compounding the existing issue,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately, we just haven’t had much a breeze to knock the snow off.”