Interior Snow

Up to 4 inches of snow is expected in Fairbanks.

 Dorothy Resch Chomicz/News-Miner

Thursday's early morning snow showers brought with a series of power outages affecting 6,900 residents from Murphy Dome Road to Salcha as of noon, according to Golden Valley Electric Association.

GVEA spokesperson Meadow Bailey told the News-Miner Thursday that falling snow caused trees to lean over into the right-of-way and onto lines.