The Fairbanks North Star Borough administration is asking the assembly to spend about $750,000 more on three public construction projects than leaders originally planned.
A fourth project is complete with about $290,000 left unspent, and the administration is asking for that money to be set aside in a fund for non-specified technology improvements.
Borough leaders will take up these matters at a finance committee meeting on Thursday and a regular meeting Dec. 9.
The projects deal with improvements at the Wescott Memorial Pool, Growden Memorial Park and Pioneer Park, and are part of the Capital Improvement Program, a plan that prioritizes and schedules 10 years worth of mostly taxpayer-funded public construction projects.
The fund that feeds the program had a balance of $22.6 million as of Oct. 14, according to borough documents.
Pioneer Park project
Borough leaders had allocated $1.8 million for the Pioneer Park Restroom Replacement Project. A new ordinance by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward proposes to add $400,000 to the project.
In the Capital Improvement Program, the project is described as replacing three outdoor restroom buildings and adding office space. But things have changed since the project was selected to be a part of the CIP. A new master plan for Pioneer Park has been adopted.
The new master plan “locates the park office in a future park building and alters the original ideas for this project,” reads Ordinance No. 2021-20-1J.
David Bredlie, director of the Department of Public Works, wrote in a Nov. 10 memorandum to the assembly that they decided to replace one restroom building “with a heated restroom of similar capacity and location” and renovate a second restroom building to bring it into compliance with borough code and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
After conceptual design was completed on the new scope, they discovered an additional $400,000 is required to move forward with the project, according to Bredlie.
Growden Memorial Park project
The Growden Field Upgrades (Goldpanners Stadium) project is described in the CIP as replacing some spectator seating, constructing new restrooms and installing new artificial playing turf.
The assembly appropriated $340,000 toward the project and $150,000 was raised through private donations, according to Ordinance No. 2021-20-1I.
Now another $248,500 is needed and the scope of the project shrunk to involve just the playing field, according to Bredlie, who wrote that “project funding is not adequate” in a Nov. 10 memo to the assembly.
Growden Memorial Park is home to the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks and the annual Midnight Sun Game.
“In scoping meetings with the user group, the infield turf was identified as the number one priority for the project,” Bredlie wrote. “The Department of Public Works, Design and Construction Division, has advanced the turf replacement project to the 95% design stage. Based on the cost estimates provided with the 95% design package, an additional $248,500 is required to move forward with this project.”
Wescott Memorial Pool project
North Pole’s Wescott pool is on track for $6 million worth of improvements. The project is described in the CIP as fixing “deficiencies identified in the January 22, 2018 Building Condition Inventory Survey that have not been addressed. This includes repairs/replacement of below grade drains outside the building footprint, mechanical and electrical upgrades, converting to LED lighting (in locations not already converted, such as above the pool), structural components, deck drains, and other deficiencies in the condition survey.”
A $107,613 change order coming before the assembly on Thursday pertains to the pool deck drains and dewatering system, which need design and construction modifications due to soil conditions.
The assembly can vote on change orders at finance committee meetings.
Lanien Livingston, public information officer, wrote in an email that “soil testing during the initial drilling effort identified inadequate soils. The well design required modification to achieve the target flow rates.”
A contract with Alcan Builders, Inc. would increase to $691,821 if the change order is approved, according to a memorandum from Cory Beal, chief procurement officer, to Matt Cooper, assembly finance committee chairman.
The builder is performing work to replace pool deck drains and install a dewatering system, including three injection wells.
The Information Technology Infrastructure Sustainment Reserve fund
Last year, the borough appropriated $500,000 toward technology upgrades, mostly new wiring.
“That project is as complete as it will be, as currently appropriated, and has a balance of $290,507.18,” Blake Moore, director of digital services, wrote in a memo to the assembly.
Ordinance No. 2021-20-1K calls for the balance to lapse to a technology reserve fund as opposed to the borough’s general fund. That way the money would be preserved for technology improvements, according to the measure, sponsored by Ward.
Putting the money in the Information Technology Infrastructure Sustainment Reserve fund would raise that balance to more than $1 million, according to Moore.