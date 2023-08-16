Fairbanks Police Department

Three men were indicted Thursday in connection with two separate armed robberies at pull tab businesses.

Two masked men reportedly kicked down the door at Lucky’s Pull Tabs on Gaffney Road around 2 a.m. Aug. 4, according to a news release from Fairbanks Police Department. One of the men pointed a handgun at an employee and stole money and personal items from the business and two victims. An investigation identified Mark Ciloci, 27, and Matthew Wendel, 30, as the masked men.

