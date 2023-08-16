Three men were indicted Thursday in connection with two separate armed robberies at pull tab businesses.
Two masked men reportedly kicked down the door at Lucky’s Pull Tabs on Gaffney Road around 2 a.m. Aug. 4, according to a news release from Fairbanks Police Department. One of the men pointed a handgun at an employee and stole money and personal items from the business and two victims. An investigation identified Mark Ciloci, 27, and Matthew Wendel, 30, as the masked men.
Later on Aug. 4, a masked man reportedly entered 5 Acres Pull Tabs on Third Street and stole money from the business while holding the employee at gunpoint. A witness saw the man, Ciloci, leave the business in a car driven by Timothy Beckingham.
Ciloci was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with two counts of felony first-degree robbery. Beckingham and Wendell face charges of felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree weapons misconduct.
