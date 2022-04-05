Three Bears Alaska — one of the state’s largest retailers — is planning for growth following a recapitalization effort in March.
One of the expansion goals includes a store in North Pole by late 2023. The company confirmed the goal through James Cartales, managing director of Cascadia Capital, LLC.
Cascadia Capital advised Three Bears Alaska on its recapitalization effort with Westward Partners, a Seattle-based private equity firm. Cartales said Three Bears Alaska declined to comment further other than confirming plans for a North Pole location.
“Three Bears is a great Alaska retailer that has had a really nice growth trajectory of the last several years,” Cartales told the News-Miner.
Three Bears originally opened with one store in Tok in 1980. Over 42 years, the family-owned company has grown to seven stores in four different formats in Alaska and one store in Butte, Montana.
Cartales said Three Bears has provided stability in communities during the pandemic and added shoppers who might have already shopped at another major outlet.
“They got a lot of new shoppers and that led to niche growth in the business,” Cartales said.
Recapitalizing with Westward Partners will allow Three Bears “to have some financing to continue to expand into new communities in Alaska.”
Cartales said Three Bears has chosen to remain mostly quiet in its overall expansion plans. While the company has a roadmap on where it would like to go, it is subject to change.
Dave Weisz, president and CEO of Three Bears, did issue a statement in a March 17 joint news release with Cascaida on the overall recapitalization.
“The Cascadia team understood our brand story, the Alaskan market and the unique challenges we face on a daily basis,” Weisz said. “Cascadia effectively conveyed our value proposition, identified a new steward of the Three Bears brand and advised us through a successful transaction with mutually beneficial terms.”
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch said a planned Three Bears store would benefit the city.
“It means that people now have more opportunity for places to shop and more variety under one roof,” Welch said Monday. He added it will benefit residents in Eielson Air Force Base, Salcha and Moose Creek who might otherwise have to commute to Fairbanks for detailed shopping.
Welch said the overall rough plans Three Bears has expressed for North Pole may present other opportunities down the road, such as acting as an anchor to attract other businesses.
“We are looking at something that grows with the community, and they are a very good match for North Pole,” Welch said. “I expect that we will have a great partnership with them. They believe in growing Alaska.”
Cartales said Three Bears is unique in how it operates as a multi-format retailer.
“They are a retailer that tailors their assortment to meet all the needs of the communities they serve,” Cartales said. “They are not just a grocery store, or sporting goods store, or a gas station. What they try to do is go in and look at the attributes of the community, talk to the people and find out what the community needs.”
An example, he said, was Three Bears Alaska opening an ACE Hardware store in October in Tok.
“They were talking to people in Tok and realizing that people were driving to Fairbanks or someplace else for these everyday needs,” Cartales said.