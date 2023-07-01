Three Bears meeting

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Three Bears Alaska architect Scott Jones talks about the details of construction timeline for the company’s North Pole store location during a public meeting Wednesday.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

A large crowd packed the North Pole Branch Library’s multipurpose room Wednesday to hear updates about a planned Three Bears store coming in 2024.

Three Bears Alaska Chief Administrative Officer Steve Mierop and Scott Jones, the company’s architect, fielded questions and laid out a preliminary construction timeline for the store.

