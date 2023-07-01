A large crowd packed the North Pole Branch Library’s multipurpose room Wednesday to hear updates about a planned Three Bears store coming in 2024.
Three Bears Alaska Chief Administrative Officer Steve Mierop and Scott Jones, the company’s architect, fielded questions and laid out a preliminary construction timeline for the store.
Three Bears announced its decision to open a North Pole store last year as part of a wave of expansion within the state.
The company plans to build a 56,063-square-foot warehouse style full-service grocery store, a Shell gas station and a 14,447-square-foot ACE Hardware store at the corner of St. Nicholas Drive and Busby Road.
Jones said that once the company secures the required permits, the contractor will begin pouring the concrete and shelter before cold weather sets in. Wasilla-based Prism Design and Construction will be doing the work.
“Everyone is motivated to get the building going before it gets too cold,” Jones said. “We’ll clear the lot this summer and get vertical with the construction this fall, get it enclosed.”
Once completed, the North Pole store would be Three Bears Alaska’s largest store outside of Montana, at least until it completes construction on a store in the Mat-su Valley.
Mierop said Three Bears plans to open the doors by March 2024, if the company’s timetable holds.
“Even it we commit to the timeline, this is construction in Alaska,” Mierop said. “Winter can come early and come hard.”
He added he’s positive that the supply chain disruption that has delayed or extended construction projects has subsided, though material costs remain high.
Mierop said the Three Bears store will carry a wide assortment of products, including some clothing, a sporting goods department and general merchandise, along with a full-service deli. Inventory selection will be decided in part by the management staff and Three Bears Alaska’s buying staff in Wasilla.
“For some of the things you buy day in and day out, whatever we can buy locally we source locally to the greatest extent possible,” Mierop said. He noted there are limits, such as many growers lacking the supplies to meet a store’s need.
Three Bears uses three formats — a traditional grocery store such as its Healy location, a “super convenience store” and a warehouse style it intends for North Pole.
“It’s almost like walking through a mini Costco in a way, but then you see that it has regular aisles,” Mierop said.
Mierop store will carry Kirkland products and other brands sold by Costco, as the company sources a lot of its supplies through the wholesale giant. Rather than being sold in bulk, Mierop said items are broken down into individual units.
“The store will have around 60 employees and will be employing mostly from the community,” Mierop said. The company has already identified a manager candidate from within to ensure a smooth opening.
Resident concerns
Some residents expressed concerns about the impact a large store would have on nearby neighborhoods. Other issues, such as environmental impacts, snowmelt and the proximity of fueling stations to groundwater sources, were also brought up.
“All of the immediate neighbors are concerned about foot traffic on the southern boundaries,” Thomas McGhee told company officials. “We’re very concerned about people spending the night, camping and bringing their animals between your building and our homes.”
McGhee asked if the company had plans for a sound barrier or fencing between the store and residential areas.
“We’re excited about you coming but at the same time we want ensure as much privacy as possible,” McGhee said. “We love our neighborhood, it’s been a very quiet one-way in and out subdivision.”
Jones said a 32-foot buffer zone is planned, but the store hasn’t considered fencing or sound proofing measures. North Pole zoning regulations for Brookside Park require a 25-foot landscape greenbelt of existing trees and vegetation on the west and northwest property lines.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Planning Commission has a hearing scheduled on the store at its July 25 meeting. The meeting will be held at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District administrative center, 520 5th Avenue in Fairbanks.
Mierop said Three Bears will prohibit overnighting on its property.
“There are companies in our business like Walmart who encourage to camp, but we don’t,” Mierop said. “We don’t allow any overnight parking. We’ve had that issue before, and while it makes some hard feelings ... it’s not good for us because there’s a whole host of insurance issues and other reasons that go along with it.”
With regard to store’s planned gas station, Jones said Three Bears uses above-ground fuel storage tanks with a full containment and leak detection systems.
McGhee also brought up concerns about an undeveloped road from Lakeside Road leading through residential areas into the back of the store’s lot.
Mierop said Three Bears doesn’t have control over those streets, but has no intention of developing any entrance from that direction.
“There’s no reason for us to have it built out and don’t need it,” Mierop said.
Jones added that Three Bears conducted a traffic impact analysis to address concerns.
Residents noted the store’s location could create traffic congestion on Busby Road and St. Nicholas Drive.
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch added the store may improve overall traffic in town by equally distributing it and relieving bottlenecks created by traffic circles near the town core.
Fitting a vision
Residents inquired why Three Bears would select the 25-acre Busby Road/St. Nicholas Drive lot compared to other locations.
Mierop explained one of the drivers included the site’s proximity to the Richardson Highway, supply truck access and Three Bears philosophy.
“We like to go closer to where people live,” Mierop said. “The reason is because connivance and because the industry shows most people shop at the grocery store that is closest to where they live.”
Welch added the tract of land was zoned for commercial use decades ago.
“It’s probably the best use for that space,” Welch said.
Jerry Koerner, general manager of Ainley International Memorial Fund, also supported the store’s location.
Koerner noted it fit the vision of David Ainley, who over time purchased and subdivided 800 acres, including Brookside Park. Koerner said it fits the planning concepts that align with North Pole and the borough.
“We believe that Three Bears is in the best interest of the community and what the Ainley estate wants,” Koerner said. “In planning this out when David Ainely was alive, we envisioned having some services to benefit the community so residents could have quick access to grocery stores and gas stations.