Three Bears Alaska plans to hold a public meeting June 28 to provide information on their planned store in North Pole, according to North Pole Mayor Mike Welch.
Welch provided a brief update at Monday’s North Pole City Council meeting, where he shared a flyer from Three Bears about the upcoming meeting.
The store’s planned location will be in Brookside Park at the corner of St. Nicholas Drive and Psalms Boulevard.
Three Bears intends to open a 56,000-square-foot retail store selling groceries, general goods, sports goods and house a deli. It will also include a gas station and a 14,400-square-foot ACE Hardware store.
“It will be one of the largest Three Bears in Alaska,” Welch said. “The only one bigger than that is the one in Wasilla.”
Welch noted the company plans to begin clearing the lot in 2023 and start foundation and shell structure construction in the fall.
Three Bears expects the project to be completed in the summer of 2024.
Three Bears Alaska launched plans for expanding its footprint in Alaska.
It previously purchased stores in Trapper Creek in Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Ninilchik in Kenai Peninsula Borough.
It recently purchased the Gold Hill Convenience and Liquor Store and gas station in Ester and began converting the gas station brandname from Tesoro Corporation to Shell.
The public meeting will be held at North Pole Branch Library from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 28.
Aside from the Gold Hill purchase, Three Bears established a footprint in Ketickan in Southeast Alaska.
The company took over management of the South Tongass Service gas station/convenience store and purchased a warehouse. The now-converted warehouse opened in May as a full-service grocery store, a sporting goods store in Ketchikan in May. The Ketchikan purchase also opened a ACE Hardware store down the street from its grocery store.
