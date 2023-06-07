Three Bears Alaska

Three Bears Alaska Healy store manager Lisa Pearson shows off some of the paint in the ACE Hardware section of the store.

 Kris Capps

Three Bears Alaska plans to hold a public meeting June 28 to provide information on their planned store in North Pole, according to North Pole Mayor Mike Welch.

Welch provided a brief update at Monday’s North Pole City Council meeting, where he shared a flyer from Three Bears about the upcoming meeting.

