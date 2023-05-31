Nenana Ag

A sunlight-soaked stand of trees sticks out on a parcel that’s part of the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Alaska Department of Natural Conservation will hold its third annual Nenana Agriculture Education Day on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 10th Street Boat Launch in Nenana.

The annual event includes a full day’s program of information and demonstrations on Interior agriculture in general and updates on the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project, a 140,000-acre expanse of land designated for future agricultural purposes.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.