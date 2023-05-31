The Alaska Department of Natural Conservation will hold its third annual Nenana Agriculture Education Day on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 10th Street Boat Launch in Nenana.
The annual event includes a full day’s program of information and demonstrations on Interior agriculture in general and updates on the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project, a 140,000-acre expanse of land designated for future agricultural purposes.
The Alaska Division of Agriculture completed a land sale totaling just over 2,000 acres last year as an initial phase to test the waters on what types of farming will be done.
An overall Phase 1 subdivision master conceptual design covers 35,000 acres for eventual land sale over several years, and the division is in the process of developing a Phase 1B subdivision.
Representatives from the several local, state and private agencies will be in attendance.
Organizations include the city of Nenana, from Division of Mining, Land Water, Division of Agriculture and Division of Forestry and Fire Management, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Transportation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, Permafrost Grown and Large Animal Research Station will be present, as well as the Fairbanks and Alaska Natural Resources Conservation Service offices and Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District.
Farming nonprofits in attendance will include the Alaska Village Initiatives, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Future Farmers of America and Fairbanks Farm Access.
Alaska DOT will also provide an update on the Nenana-Totchaket road project, which includes upgrades to the exiting road and a nearly-five mile extension to the end of the Ag Project.
According to an Alaska DOT update, two eight-foot culverts and a four-foot overflow culvert have been installed at 5-Mile Slough designed to handle spring break-up. Work on the extension to date includes two miles of new road embankments.
The state originally planned long term to expand the road all the way to the Kantishna River, but scaled it back earlier this year after several local stakeholder meetings.
Some groups and residents opposed the expansion, believing it would adversely impact local hunting activities and wildlife population, among other concerns.
