A new special assistant, Meggan Hayes, has joined the staff in the Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor’s office, according to a borough announcement.
Hayes will be “responsible for developing media (such as videos and graphics) to help increase awareness and understanding of complex initiatives and policies for both internal and external audiences,” the job description reads. The job pays an annual salary of $97,132.
Hayes has lived in Alaska, including Petersburg, since 2010 and is married to Donnie Hayes, the borough’s director of parks and recreation. The couple has six children.
“I am currently spending time with each department in the borough and learning what resources and amenities they provide to the public that we serve,” Hayes wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
She joins a staff of five, including two special assistants, working in the office of Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
Hayes will act as a representative for the mayor at some meetings and engagements, help with legislation and work with other borough staff to “increase efficiency of community provided services and operations,” according to the job description.
Hayes has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and photography and brings 16 years of experience in print and digital media design. She wrote in the email that she most recently worked full-time for the school district.
“I’ve worked for cities, school districts, local businesses and private citizens and done countless hours of pro bono work for nonprofits,” Hayes wrote.
She replaces Jacob Lincoln, who resigned and moved to the Lower 48 with his family.
