Meggan Hayes is the new special assistant to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.

A new special assistant, Meggan Hayes, has joined the staff in the Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor’s office, according to a borough announcement.

Hayes will be “responsible for developing media (such as videos and graphics) to help increase awareness and understanding of complex initiatives and policies for both internal and external audiences,” the job description reads. The job pays an annual salary of $97,132.

