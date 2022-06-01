The draft of a comprehensive road map for the Fairbanks North Star Borough and its area of influence remains open for public comment until June 10.
Called the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (or CEDS), the draft is developed as “a locally based, regionally driven planning document that guides local government and community action” over the next five years, according to the draft summary.
“This draft combines research and feedback from the public that will help our economy grow and build resiliency,” said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward in a statement.
The document was developed over the course of a year by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Economic Development Commission and contractor Agnew::Beck Consulting.
“With the support of our contractor, Agnew::Beck Consulting, we are pleased with the high level of community engagement during the CEDS planning process,” Ward said.
The planning process includes “public outreach, targeted stakeholder group, and most recently, the Economic Summit held in February.”
The draft CEDS document includes data on the borough’s population, economic sectors and regional comparisons, an economic vision of the Interior’s future and an implementation plan with actions on priorities and progress.
Objections and strategies are broken down by industry “clusters,” ranging from agriculture and energy to forestry, health care and mining.
The same applies for community influencers such as small business development, education and workforce development, transportation and tourism.
The project’s website includes both an executive summary and the full CEDS document, along with eight appendices of reference material. To review the draft CEDS material and submit comments, visit www.fnsbceds.com.
At a May 24 economic development commission meeting, borough special assistant and CEDS project lead Brittany Smart said the CEDS document was emailed to 500 people and saw it forwarded to hundreds more.
‘We are getting flooded with comments and it’s exciting to see this level of engagement,” Smart said. She added there’s a large number of people “who want to take ownership of the action items.”
Feedback has already been submitted regarding potential edits to the document, including adding a potential military “category.”
“The feedback we are getting is that they really want to see the military in its own cluster,” Smart said. “We’re working on that and want to make sure it’s not redundant.”
A plan for projects
A CEDS also identifies potential projects and makes recommendations to support businesses, create more and better paying jobs, improve quality of life, and increase resilience.
Smart said a goal going forward will be to identify a list of possible capital improvement projects springing from the CEDS document.
The top five projects in the list would undergo an economic impact modeling on them and “leverage funding on them.”
“We hope the public comment we receive will help us identify and prioritize those capital projects,” Smart said.
Before a project can be modeled, Smart said specific information, including numbers are needed.
“We need to understand what the material costs are and what position costs are, so the projects that are the most fully developed and fleshed out are the ones that will have a more accurate model,” Smart said.
Potential projects most discussed, she said, have included a cold food storage and processing plant to support local agriculture beyond the growing season, expansion of local natural gas liquefaction, and a new North Pole health clinic.
Some other proposed projects have included a new arts and convention center and industry-supported projects.
Smart said as the CEDS document comes close to being completed, she anticipates a thorough list coming forward for an analysis request.
“It would be a tool that we can use to at least help move projects forward,” Smart said.