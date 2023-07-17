Colleen and Leo Zeek share their love of Alaska with newcomers and residents alike as Golden Heart Greeters.
The Zeeks both grew up in Ohio but now consider Fairbanks their home. Their daughters live in Palmer and San Diego, and their foster daughters are scattered across the U.S.
Leo moved to Fairbanks in October 1994 for a job with the Interior Region EMS Council, and Colleen joined him in December.
“I packed up about 11 boxes of small stuff I could mail, and we left everything else behind,” Colleen said.
They first left Fairbanks in 1999 to work at a youth ranch and travel the country in their motor home before returning in 2000. They left again in 2008, thinking they would retire in Texas. Colleen remembers how she told Leo after church one Sunday, “I don’t think this is where we’re supposed to be. This is just a stopping point.” When Colleen told her former boss at Cold Spot Feeds that she was leaving, the boss told Colleen she had a job when she gets back. They returned in September 2010.
“If you live in [Alaska], you may very well fall in love with it,” Leo said. He said the most expensive part about leaving Alaska is coming back.
Colleen started volunteering with Golden Heart Greeters, a program started through Explore Fairbanks in 2005 to offer guests a one-on-one experience with a local Fairbanksan. After two years, Leo saw how much Colleen enjoyed volunteering with the Golden Heart Greeters and joined her.
“Leo and I are the ‘Hello, how are you?’ people,” Colleen said.
The two hand out raffle tickets, greet people at events, set up information booths, and even provide information at the Explore Fairbanks booth at Pioneer Park on Tuesday evenings.
“We’ve talked to hundreds of people from all over the world, and it’s just amazing,” Colleen said. “We get far more out of it than we give.”
Guests ask where they can eat, what to do, how to get around town and where to park their motorhome. They also ask where to see the northern lights in the middle of summer, Leo said.
“We just like talking to people,” Colleen said.
One time, the Zeeks were volunteering at Pioneer Park when they started talking with a family visiting from San Diego, Colleen said. The Zeeks told them that one of their daughters and her children live on a sailboat in San Diego and her kids go to an engineering and technical school.
It turns out that the woman was a teacher at that school and knew their grandchildren well.
“The saddest thing is when people come for only one day and don’t know how much there is to do here,” Colleen said, to which Leo added there’s more to do in Fairbanks during the winter than in the summer.
Colleen was the Golden Heart Greeter of the year in 2006 and both Colleen and Leo were Golden Heart Greeter of the year in 2018. They also volunteer with the Yukon Quest, St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, and Meals on Wheels.
“Why sit at home and be alone when you can get out and volunteer?” Colleen said. “There’s every kind of organization that needs volunteers. You just have to find the one that fits you.”
Leo worked for IR EMS, the State of Alaska, and Veterans Affairs. Colleen retired as a bookkeeper at Cold Spot Feeds in December 2021.
