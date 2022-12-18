Hundreds of local residents celebrated The 2022 Winter Solstice Festival in downtown Fairbanks on Saturday.
David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks, said he was excited by the diverse and large group of festival supporters who wanted to throw a celebration at the darkest time of year that is free and for all ages.
One activity was a self-guided scavenger hunt for “Mortimer the Moose,” the wooden mascot of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation. Participants searched for Mortimer in 16 local businesses on Saturday. Every time participants found Mortimer, they received a stamp in a passport booklet and were entered in a raffle for prizes from participating businesses.
Ten local businesses and organizations sponsored and decorated trees in Griffin Park along the Chena River.
More than 100 participants voted on their favorite tree, and the winning business will choose a charity to donate the profits. Results will be posted by the Downtown Association of Fairbanks at a later date.
George Aguiar and Puma the reindeer, of Archipelago Farms, took photos with families in the Golden Heart Plaza. Photos are available for free on the Downtown Association of Fairbanks Facebook page.
The festival concluded with a fireworks show over the Chena River, sponsored by Alyeska Pipeline. Hundreds of Fairbanksans braved the 20 below temperature and lined up along the Chena River to watch the 20 minute show. They oohed and aahed as the colorful fireworks exploded and echoed throughout downtown Fairbanks. Many cheered at the dramatic finale. The mascots Mortimer the Moose and Molly of Denali joined in the excitement.
