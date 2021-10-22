The moment Fairbanksans who commute to or from the west side of the city have been waiting for has arrived: The University Avenue Bridge reopened Friday after its ribbon cutting. For the first time in a year and a half, Airport Way is accessible directly from University Avenue via a new and improved bridge across the Chena River.
The Alaska Department of Transportation held the ribbon cutting ceremony featuring several local stakeholders, including a few state legislators and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Several speakers mentioned the successful collaborative aspect of the project, which many attributed to how well it went.
“The team on this project was so impressive,” said DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson. Anderson, who was recently appointed commissioner, previously served as Northern Region Director for the department.
A project of this magnitude required close work between the contractor, Great Northwest, Inc and DOT.
“We had an excellent team approach,” said Great Northwest Superintendent Steve Geraghty. He added that it was the “most collaborative, truly team approach that I’ve ever been a part of.”
Geraghty’s father, Clyde Geraghty, was part of the original bridge construction in 1963.
“So this has been gratifying on several levels,” Geraghty said at the event on Friday. On a personal level, he was pleased to follow in his father’s footsteps, and on a professional level he was happy to have been part of the group’s success.
“People in Fairbanks seem to have a way of pulling things off in a very positive manner, on time,” Dunleavy said, noting that the project ended up being thousands of dollars less than initially anticipated. However, while monetary costs may have been kept down, the bridge closure still came at a cost.
As many Fairbanksans know, it has been a long 18 months without the University Avenue Bridge. “Wherever there’s a construction project like this, it impacts people’s lives and it impacts their business,” Dunleavy added. However, the hope is that the outcome will be worth the inconvenience. “This is just going to be a great addition to the great city of Fairbanks,” said Dunleavy.
The early days of the bridge reopening may be an adjustment for drivers. Brian Herning, construction manager for DOT, reminded people that drivers on Airport Way and the Johansen Expressway are not used to traffic coming out of University Avenue yet. “Be real cautious,” Herning urged drivers.
The bridge has been closed since June 2020, but the project began back in 2018. Other components of DOT’s work included reconstructing the intersections of Geist Road and the Johansen Expressway and Airport Way, improving Geraghty Avenue and Halvorson Road and expanding sidewalks.
According to DOT, there are several reasons the bridge was closed for such an extended period of time. The first is that the bridge had to be taken apart in sections; divers sawed sections of concrete, which had to be done during times of low water levels. Second, since the new bridge is so large, it required many steps and therefore took longer than a single summer to construct. Lastly, much to the disappointment of those who live or commute in the area, there is not enough space to build a temporary bridge across the river.
The four-year project will conclude next year, with the final steps being widening and repaving University Avenue from Rewak Drive to the Mitchell Expressway and reconstructing Geraghty Avenue.
Fairbanksans will need to wait a bit longer for the Wendell Avenue Bridge to open, as that project is slightly behind schedule. The Wendell Avenue Bridge was initially slated to open around Oct. 15 but is not yet open. DOT spokesperson Caitlin Frye explained the delay is due to supply chain issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.