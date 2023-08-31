A Fairbanks man was sentenced to 60 years Wednesday for the fatal stabbing of a woman at a West Fairbanks home in 2019.
“The viciousness of this crime cannot be overstated,” Superior Court Judge Amy Welch said during the sentencing of Kelly Norman James Sweetsir, 31. “What happened to Ms. Reed was brutal and vicious.”
Amber Reed, 41, died Aug. 9, 2019, following an argument with Sweetsir about how many beers he had consumed. A medical examiner estimated that Reed had more than 100 stab wounds and cuts on her body and labeled her death as a homicide. Reed died in the ambulance on the way to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Sweetsir pleaded guilty to felony first-degree murder in September 2022.
Welch handed down a sentence of 60 years in prison with 15 years suspended and 15 years of probation. Welch told the courtroom that Reed moved out of Sweetsir’s home in an attempt to remove herself from a dangerous situation because she perceived that she was in danger, and Sweetsir attacked her. She also said that Sweetsir made a conscious attempt to destroy evidence, run away, and attempted to avoid arrest.
Court documents state that Sweetsir’s family members called Alaska State Troopers about 3:30 p.m. that August day in 2019 because they heard a woman yelling for help and saw Sweetsir stabbing the woman with a knife and dragging her on the floor of a garage. Sweetsir’s family members also told troopers that Sweetsir is schizophrenic and had not taken his medication since June 2019.
Following the stabbing, Sweetsir went to his West Fairbanks home where he showered and got in a 30-minute standoff with troopers as they arrived to arrest him, court documents state. Troopers also found a broken glass pipe in his pocket.
According to the criminal complaint, Sweetsir later told investigators that voices in his head repeatedly urged him to kill Reed and that she “knew what was coming.” He said that Reed was “a danger to people” because she had a “blurred face” and the “ability to replicate people’s voices and faces.” He said that he watched Reed after he attacked her to make sure she did not survive.
In court, Assistant Public Defender Justin Racette represented Sweetsir, and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock represented the state. Baldock recommended a sentence of 80 years with 20 suspended.
“This offense is as serious as you can possibly get,” Baldock said. “This was a truly heinous act of domestic violence in which the defendant butchered the victim.”
He said that Sweetsir’s prospects of rehabilitation were poor, that Sweetsir has a longstanding substance abuse problem that he has failed to address, and because of his criminal history, “presents an extreme danger to the public.” Baldock submitted photos of Reed’s body to the court, saying “It’s absolutely abhorrent, sickening, hard to look at.”
He said that Sweetsir not only caused Reed’s death, but left her to bleed out on the floor. “You can’t get any worse than that,” he said. He said that by taking Reed’s life, he took a daughter, a mother of four children, a grandmother to a 1-year-old, and a sister.
Racette requested a sentence of 45 years with 15 years suspended. He said that the state relied heavily on the nature and extent of the injuries, but does not consider the mental health context of the case.
“It is more a product of mental illness, schizophrenia, and the inadequacy of the mental health infrastructure in state to accommodate someone who suffers from these kinds of illnesses,” Racette said. He said that the onset of Sweetsir’s criminal record around 2014 is in line with the age when people start experiencing schizophrenia.
“Mr. Sweetsir is somebody who was dealt an unkind hand by fate with mental health challenges,” he said. “His choices are contextualized by things beyond his control.”
Sweetsir told the court that he isn’t the same person today than he was four years ago. He said he has been sober for four years and taking his medication keeps the voices at bay. He expressed his condolences to Reed’s family.
“I really don’t want to be in the jail for the rest of my life,” Sweetsir said.
Welch said she placed little weight on rehabilitation.
“What the court is considering with respect to why its placing little weight on rehabilitation is the continued use of methamphetamines, alcohol and illegal substances,” the judge said.
Welch said that the defense described it as self-medicating, and the court found that disingenuous. “One does not self-medicate with methamphetamine,” she said.
The judge went on to say the need to confine Sweetsir to protect the public is high.
A woman who identified herself to the court as Amber Reed’s mother said, “Meth, mental illness and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital following the laws of the state of Alaska killed my daughter.”
She said that there’s no behavioral health safety mechanisms in Alaska to protect the mentally ill or to protect the public from harm during a person’s mental health crisis. She said her daughter begged hospital staff to admit Sweetsir, but they would not.
“My daughter’s death was preventable,” the woman said.