A Fairbanks man was sentenced to 60 years Wednesday for the fatal stabbing of a woman at a West Fairbanks home in 2019.

“The viciousness of this crime cannot be overstated,” Superior Court Judge Amy Welch said during the sentencing of Kelly Norman James Sweetsir, 31. “What happened to Ms. Reed was brutal and vicious.”

