Harper Christian and her family arrived at the Fairbanks International Airport last night, exhausted but elated after a day-long journey from their home in Panama City, Florida. They are here thanks to the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, a nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
In Harper’s case, her wish is to see the northern lights.
Harper, who turns 12 years old today, was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2019, a year after Hurricane Michael destroyed her family’s home. After 11 months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, Harper’s medulloblastoma — a malignant brain tumor most commonly found in children or young adults — had shrunk enough for her and her mom, Daniyal, to rejoin dad Shane and big brother Zane back in Florida.
Now that Harper’s cancer has been in remission for two years, the Christian family can finally enjoy a well-earned week of Alaska-style adventure, complete with aurora chasing, dog mushing and a night at Chena Hot Springs Resort.
Harper’s grandmother, Johnna Richardson, shared Harper’s story with the News-Miner during a phone call yesterday morning.
“It was very, very hard on the family,” Richardson said about the time they spent apart during Harper’s treatment. “It was Zane’s senior year, and it was during Covid, so they would only allow one caregiver at the hospital with her. So her dad stayed at home with Zane, and she and her mom lived in Memphis for almost a year.”
Harper has always wanted to see the aurora, Richardson said, noting that her granddaughter made sure she’s prepared to capture their magic if they make an appearance.
“I asked myself, ‘What child wants to go to Alaska?’ but Harper is so excited,” Richardson said with a chuckle. “She even took camera lessons so she could get some good pictures of the northern lights.”
Make-A-Wish partnered with the Hyatt Place Fairbanks hotel to make the Christian’s stay memorable, according to Richardson.
“The staff at the Hyatt have been wonderful. They’re going to get her balloons and candy and people have been sending her birthday cards from Fairbanks for the last month. They’re decorating her hotel room and giving her a tiramisu cheesecake because that’s her favorite.”
Richardson said the first leg of Harper’s journey was enlivened by a trip to the cockpit after she struck up a friendship with one of the flight attendants.
“She got on the plane to go to Chicago from Orlando and she had her Make-a-Wish button on and her St. Jude’s sweatshirt. The attendant was also a cancer survivor and they started talking. They actually let her sit in the pilot’s seat,” Richardson marveled.
Bright-eyed and alert after a long day of travel, Harper talked to the News-Miner after the plane touched down in Fairbanks last night.
“I didn’t know they still let people do that since 9/11 but the flight attendant said it was okay as long as the plane wasn’t moving,” Harper said with a shrug.
The family were surprised at the fact it was still broad daylight at 8 p.m. and said they were looking forward to the activities they had planned. A charter fishing trip to Birch Lake, a family photo shoot and a trip to a local sled dog kennel are some of the highlights of their agenda.
“Tomorrow we get to meet sled puppies,” Harper said happily.
When told of the family’s visit and the reason for it, Bernie Karl surprised the family with a free night at Chena Hot Springs Resort and a visit to the ice museum there. The Christian’s were touched by the offer and said they hoped to see the aurora while at the resort.