The Tanana Valley State Fair opens Friday for its ten-day run through Aug. 6. The theme of the fair is “Don’t Go Bacon My Heart,” with bacon making an appearance in food, competitions and decorations.

Vendors will compete for a special prize involving the best decoration involving bacon or the best use of bacon in a meal.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.