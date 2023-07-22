The Tanana Valley State Fair opens Friday for its ten-day run through Aug. 6. The theme of the fair is “Don’t Go Bacon My Heart,” with bacon making an appearance in food, competitions and decorations.
Vendors will compete for a special prize involving the best decoration involving bacon or the best use of bacon in a meal.
In the Kiss the Pig competition, Crystal Tidwell and Rocky Barnette will compete to raise money for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The person who raises the most money will get to kiss Jimmy Dean, a pot-bellied pig. “He knows how to pucker,” Faith Harris, the executive director of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association, said. Fairgoers can meet Jimmy Dean at the fair’s petting zoo.
The Kenai Peninsula Racing Pigs will race around a small track three times per day, with spectators betting on the winners. The last performance each day will be at 6:30 p.m.
One new entertainment act is Sue McGrew, an international sculpturist, who will create a nine-foot-tall, larger than life sand sculpture structure. “It’s an interactive opportunity to watch her as she’s doing it,” Harris said.
A team of four will perform bike stunts at the King BMX Stunt Show. “He’s an absolutely amazing performer,” Harris said of King.
Harris said there will also be numerous surprise Alaska guests.
Every day of the fair has a different theme. The fair will celebrate seniors on Aug. 2 with a special lunch at noon, serving a chicken dinner, roasted chicken, herbed Tuscan cous cous, and fire-roasted root vegetables. Molly of Denali will come from 1-2 p.m. on July 31 for Kids Day, and a beer pong and water pong tournament will be going on all day during University of Alaska Day on Aug. 1.
The fair will host sensory-friendly hours from 10 a.m. to noon. on Aug. 2. Harris said that she hopes that by reducing the amount of stimuli, it will give people an opportunity to experience the fair in a quiet and peaceful way.
The opening ceremony kicks off the fair at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The last day of the fair is the designated “save your bacon” day, where vendors will offer price breaks or discounts, Harris said. The fair will end with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Aug. 6.
Harris said the fair represents community as it celebrates its 99th year. She said that the fair represents every demographic in Fairbanks and brings people together. “This is that one moment where everybody gathers together. It’s a last hurrah before winter hits,” Harris said. She said it’s the same fair, but they’re bringing more youth and vitality into the association.
Harris said that the fair strongly supports agriculture in Interior Alaska. Drop off dates for the nonperishable entry drop off is 1-6 p.m. Saturday Sunday, junior perishable entry drop off is 1-6 p.m. July 27, adult perishable entry is 1-6 p.m. Aug. 1, and the giant cabbage drop off is 1-6 p.m. July 29.
Harris said that they are looking for volunteers to help the fair come to life.
The fair is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, at 1800 College Road.
Single admission tickets start at $15 for adults 15 and older, $8 for children ages 5-14 and for seniors 60 and older. The white gate near the ferris wheel will be credit card only.
