If you’ve called 911 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, it’s likely you’ve spoken with Elena Condon.
Elena is a 911 dispatcher, spouse, dog owner, aunt, curler and Fairbanksan. Two weeks ago, she added the experience of helping birth a baby over the phone to her memories.
The emergency services employee graduated from North Pole High School in 2000, where she played varsity soccer freshman through her junior year and curled through the Fairbanks Curling Club. She grew up off Chena Hot Springs Road, where she was surrounded by wildlife, ran between houses barefoot, and built snow forts. Her father advocated to extend the fire service to mile 12 of Chena Road.
Elena studied elementary education and mathematics at Edgewood College in Wisconsin, where she worked as a substitute teacher, waitress and barista before serving with the Reedsburg Police Department as a dispatcher. She also worked for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado as a dispatcher and as a commercial insurance agent. She returned to Fairbanks five years ago to be close to her family.
Elena has several family members in law enforcement, including her husband, police officer Caleb Condon.
“Having additional family members and friends in law enforcement makes me more aware of all the stresses and risks associated with the job. This includes not only physically, but the mental stress too,” Elena said. “I do worry about him and all of the responders. But I know that he and the officers are well trained and versed in responding to all types of situations.”
Elena has served as a 911 dispatcher for 11 years, including her time in Wisconsin and Colorado. She has the longest career total of anyone at the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center. While Elena’s family members have medical training and experience, “that did not influence my decision to become a dispatcher,” she said.
She said she stumbled upon the opportunity to be a dispatcher.
“I was waitressing in Wisconsin and one of the couples that often came in for Friday fish fry suggested that I apply to be a dispatcher at one of the local departments,” she said. She said she has loved working as a dispatcher ever since.
The job is challenging but Elena finds satisfaction in it. Dispatchers receive a 40-hour training course through the International Academies for Emergency Dispatch. To be a successful dispatcher, you need to multitask, pay attention to details and work hard, Elena said.
Elena said she has a phenomenal support system outside of work, even though it is challenging to find time to decompress after working difficult hours. Outside of work, Elena spends her time with her spouse, running, reading and sleeping. She also spends time with her three dogs, Abby, Vita, and Mauser.
When answering a call, she said, “You never know what’s going to be on the other end. When you get a caller on the line that says, ‘You are never going to believe this!’ I think to myself ... try me.”
When people call 911, they’re normally not having a good day, Elena said. When a recent 911 caller needed help with labor, Elena turned and said to a coworker, “We’re having a baby!”
The nervous grandmother called 911 when her daughter went into labor. Elena said she asked if any part of the baby was showing, the grandmother said no, and by the time Elena asked how far apart the contractions were, the baby’s head was out. After the baby girl was born, Elena instructed the grandmother and mom to wrap the baby in a dry towel and walked them through how to tie off the umbilical cord with a shoelace.
For her baby duty, the communications center presented Elena with a stork pin, which is given to dispatchers the first time they assist a delivery.
Elena said public safety telecommunicators are considered secretarial positions rather than first responders, but there is a movement to reclassify them as protective service operators. The National Emergency Number Association (NENA) advocates for 911 professionals to be reclassified as public safety telecommunicators to ensure they have the resources they need and lead to better research related to 911.
“We are an amazing group that works together well and come together whenever needed,” she said.
