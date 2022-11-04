On Nov. 1, the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) draft opened for public review and comments. The comment period runs until Nov. 28.
Funds from offshore drilling and oil leases are put into a grant called the Land Water Conservation Fund, which the National Parks Service administers towards recreation projects and conserving open space for outdoor recreation, Bryant Wright, FNSB Trails Coordinator, said.
The Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan serves as the guide for all public outdoor recreation both in urban and rural areas of the state and is put together every five years to remain eligible for federal funding, Ricky Gease, Director of State Parks, said.
“It’s pretty critical to have the resources in this state to bring this funding in at every level,” Wright said. “We can’t access this funding and build the infrastructure our communities are demanding based on use without having this money come in.”
“Alaskans participate in outdoor activities more than residents of any other states,” Gease said. Federal funding through grants are an important way we maintain access and infrastructure, he said.
The public comment period is an opportunity for residents to share their personal experiences and perspectives with the outdoors, Gease said. He said they use the comments to look for areas to tweak or engage. It’s also an educational opportunity for residents to explore the new tools and think about what goals have been identified, Gease said.
Alaska has not had enough funding in its state park budget to pay for the grant administrator who would normally compile the SCORP, so this year was a volunteer-led planning process, Wright said.
“We divided and conquered,” Wright said.
The statewide advisory group included 25 members from federal, state and local agencies as well as industry, nonprofits, user groups and seven subregional advisory groups, Gease said of the collaborative process.
Gease said they asked land managers and residents questions surrounding public lands facilities, including adequate parking, safety, trail maintenance, trash disposal, orientation and trail signs.
The creators of this year’s SCORP try to drive more open and transparent access to data, Gease said.
One research tool for the 2023 SCORP was cell phone mobility data. The data from a GPS in a person’s cell phone, like when you give a weather app access to your location to view the weather, was used to create heat maps of activity in public lands, Gease said. Cell phone mobility data is all anonymized and does not track back to the individual. It also tracked which parks were being utilized by season and where people were coming from, whether in state or out of state. In all areas and regions of the state, the majority user is Alaskans from the local area, Gease said.
Gease looks forward to people accessing the GIS mapping tool, which illustrates where outdoor recreation occurs across the state.
The heat maps will be located within the GIS outdoor recreation hub on the parks website by the end of the year. You’ll be able to pull up any state park and find what to expect and anticipate, Gease said. The GIS maps will include the investments made through the Land Water Conservation Fund over the past 55 years, as well as whether public lands are local, state or federal lands.
Wright, as a member of the Interior region group, collected information about what outdoor resources the community has, what the community needs, and identified the gaps in between.
The goals of the SCORP are: (1) support the Alaska outdoor recreation way of life; (2) make outdoor recreation a cornerstone of Alaska’s economy; (3) grow the outdoor recreation workforce and use outdoor recreation to attract and retain residents and businesses; (4) empower and enable Alaskans to lead active, healthy lives; (5) balance outdoor recreation growth and stewardship; (6) grow stable and sustainable outdoor recreation funding; and (7) strengthen partnerships to improve outdoor recreation management.
An important aspect of the SCORP is the economy and workforce. “Local businesses get this money, they build the project, and the community gets to enjoy it,” Wright said. When there’s no SCORP, we’re out million of dollars for recreation.
“Being outdoors is healthier for you than being cooped up inside,” Gease said. Being outdoors 30 minutes a day, three days a week doesn’t cost anything, he said. “[The SCORP] is an opportunity to reconnect people with the thought of being outdoors.”
Sustainability is an important aspect of the SCORP, Gease said. A lot of sustainability and conservation is building things like trails, parking lots and campgrounds to last. You have to think about the long-term impacts and maintenance costs, he added.