A large crowd gathered on the flight line as a cinematic and energetic series of aeronautical prowess filled the skies above them for the 2023 Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base.
“We have had a heck of a show planned for folks,” said Air Force Maj. James Davis, the air show director.
Davis said the air show also honors 50 years of women flying in the armed forces.
“In 1973, the first eight female aviators got selected for naval aviator training and we wanted to highlight the 50 year accomplishment there,” Davis said.
Dozens of vendors and food options were available for spectators and visitors, along with static displays of a F-35 and F-16 stationed at Eielson AFB, along with Fort Wainwright’s Army helicopters, including the AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk. The Civil Air Patrol will also have its aircraft on display, along with those from other organizations.
The air show opened up with the swearing in of new cadets into the Air Force and other armed branches and a parachute drop by the “Para-Commandos,” the US Special Operations Command aerial parachute demonstration team. The team flew with different flags, including the POW (prisoners of war) flag and a double-stacked smoke with the American flag.
Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolf performed the anchor flight in a F-35 II fighter jet, giving the spectators on the ground an up-close view of the fifth-generation fighter’s capabilities.
Wolf performed a series of seemingly bone-aching maneuvers and passes, and on occasion demonstrated a high-powered potential during a simulated bomb run with explosions set off by the Commemorative Air Force Blastards pyrotechnic unit.
“Flying in a demonstration is totally different than flying combat,” Wolf said during a brief interview Saturday. You’re not simulating missiles or bombs, but you’re flying real close to the ground with very aggressive maneuvers … it’s a lot of fun.”
“The F-35 is very easy and awesome to fly … the hard part is actually executing the tactics,” Wolf said.
Wolf, whose call sign “Beo” reflects the Old English epic Beowulf, was featured in a series of Eielson AFB Facebook videos explaining different flight maneuvers
“It’s great to give people a little bit of background in what it takes to fly the airplane,” Wolf said. “Obviously, you can’t put someone in a seat, but you can tell them what it’s like to fly it.
Davis said Wolf as the anchor demonstration provides a strong symbol for the air show.
“She’s really nailing home the theme of the air show,” Davis said.
Demonstration flights included a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star trainer jet flown by Gregory Colyer, whom Davis called a crowd favorite based on past air shows at Eielson.
Colyer demonstrated the dynamics of the T-33, one of the first jet planes used by the military for the purpose of training.
The F-16 Pacific Air Forces F-16 team traveled from Misawa Air Base in Japan for the Far North air show, demonstrating the versatility and effectiveness of the air craft.
“Look for a little green camouflaged F-16 in the sky later in the day flown by Ethan ‘Bantam’ Smith,” Davis said.
Capt. Bryan “A-TAC” Hughes, the F-16 demo team’s safety officer, called the F-16 very maneuverable and easy to fly.
“Basically, whatever you think you want the jet to do, it will do,” Hughes said. “Set it on its end and shoot straight for the moon, you can, or you can do a lot of barrel rolls and pull a log of Gs, you can.”
Davis, the air show director, said despite challenges to coordinate the Far North air show, his team pulled together an amazing range of diverse talent.
“We had a lot of takers,” Davis said. “The fact that we got everything we got — military demonstration teams and military heritage air craft — is a huge boon to us. For the local community, this is a giant breath of fresh air to be able to show the community how we’ve gone from a sleepy training base to a projector of global air power.”
Arctic Sunday continues today, with Eielson’s main gates opening at 10 a.m. The aerial demonstrations start about noon and run until 4 p.m.