The search for a missing Tennessee hunter continues after remains found in a lake on the North Slope were determined not to be human remains by divers.
Steve Keel, a 61-year-old electrician from Dover, was last seen about 55 miles south of Deadhorse on Aug. 27, 2022, while on a caribou hunting trip with a friend.
Keel’s wife, Liz Keel, told the News-Miner in September 2022 Keel got his caribou on Aug. 25, 2022, and while he was carrying meat back to hunting camp the next day, he decided to leave his pack of meat on the trail. He spent the night at hunting camp and left the next morning to fetch the meat.
The Keel family coordinated a search team and used cadaver dogs, sonar, and a forensic device and found remains of what they believed was Keel’s body in a lake on the North Slope.
The search team notified Alaska State Troopers on Aug. 22 “that they had a cadaver dog indication and sonar scan that they described as a possible deceased person in a shallow tundra lake West of the Dalton Highway,” Department of Public Safety Communications Director Austin McDaniel said.
The Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recover team arrived at the site on Sept. 6 and searched the lake on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, McDaniel said.
“The highly specialized dive team used divers and a cadaver dog to thoroughly search for Keel and were not able to locate any human remains within the lake that the group had identified, or anywhere in the immediate area,” McDaniel said. “Through physical examination of the area by divers, the item that the group believed to be a body from a Sonar image, was determined to not be human remains.”
Liz Keel posted on the Search for Steve FaceBook page Friday morning that four sonar experts reviewed the sonar scans and agree that it captured human remains.
