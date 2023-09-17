Steve Keel

Hunter Steve Keel of Dover, Tennessee, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. He was last seen near his hunting camp off the Dalton Highway, 55 miles south of Deadhorse, Alaska. Photo courtesy Liz Keel

 Photo courtesy Liz Keel

The search for a missing Tennessee hunter continues after remains found in a lake on the North Slope were determined not to be human remains by divers.

Steve Keel, a 61-year-old electrician from Dover, was last seen about 55 miles south of Deadhorse on Aug. 27, 2022, while on a caribou hunting trip with a friend.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.