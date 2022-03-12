Fairbanks North Star Borough School District school board members received a lesson on the district’s BEST (Building Educational Success Together) homeschool program over two budget sessions this week.
School administrators, including Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, said a lot of misunderstandings exist about the programs.
‘Net-positive program’
“BEST is a net-positive program,” Melin said during a Tuesday work session. “After we’ve adjusted our budget and expenses, we have a surplus.”
The district receives about $5,337 per homeschool student from the state, or 90% of the state’s Base Student Allocation. The district received $3.94 million for this year, against a budget of $1.54 million. Next school year’s budget is planned to be $2.1 million, against a $3.84 million for 725 expected students.
BEST’s current enrollment stands at 740 students. The program provides support materials for parents to teach their students at home. Costs are lower compared to traditional schools. One teacher is assigned per 150 pupils, versus one teacher to every 25-32 students in traditional schools.
Questions have come up about increases to BEST’s budget by more than a half million dollars. According to Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw, there isn’t an increase, but rather right-sizing based on higher than expected enrollment.
DeGraw told board members the district estimated 300 students would be homeschooled, anticipating that many of the students who stayed home during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic would return. Instead, the enrollment spiked to 740.
The district did not adjust its budget, he said, “because of significant movement of BEST student numbers, which fluctuated.”
Since the BEST Homeschool program is a net-positive program, it generates between $1.5 and $2 million surplus. According to DeGraw, any surplus goes into the district’s fund balance.
“In a year where we run at a deficit, it supports other areas of the district’s budget,” DeGraw said. “The revenue projections for BEST are already built into the budget and not available.”
The surplus, he added, “goes to support students in brick-and-mortar schools.”
“If we didn’t have the students we have in BEST, we would have to cut an additional $1.5 to $2 million in our budget,” DeGraw said.
Addressing growth
DeGraw anticipates 725 will be homeschooled in the next school year, rather than returning to pre-pandemic levels of around 300.
Next year’s budget also includes an additional teacher for BEST, for a total of eight spots.
Because of the growth, the district budgeted to increase student allotment reimbursements, which pay for support materials or activity costs.
The district needs to budget the estimated amount, even if some parents don’t file for reimbursement. The district also has a rigorous process to approve what expenses are reimbursed.
Allotments are provided based on grade level: kindergarten through third grade students are eligible $2,200, grades 4-8 $2,300 and $2,400 high school level students.
BEST anticipates budgeting $1.2 million for allotment requests next fiscal year. The overall budget, including staff support, supplies and materials and purchases, will total $2.1 million, a $594,700 increase over the current budget year.
“It is nearly identical based on the projected enrollment numbers versus enrollment this year,” DeGraw said.
Preparing for the future
DeGraw said BEST ranks as the third-largest school behind West Valley and Lathrop high schools. The district plans to repurpose Nordale Elementary after it closes to accommodate the BEST program, along with its eLearning program.
As a board member, Doran was critical of the decision, noting that it can save money by at least mothballing Nordale. Homeschool and distance education programs, he said, can utilize other school facilities.
Board president Jennifer Luke noted the program’s importance, along with the large enrollment.
“There has been a lot of discussion about the viability of homeschooling,” Luke said. “We have so many families that have chosen to utilize homeschool as an option because our district offers it.”
Luke said other homeschool options exist, including Yukon-Koyukuk School District’s statewide Raven program and Galena City School District’s IDEA program.
BEST, she said, deserves a site because of its size and because it can make the district’s homeschool program more competitive.
“We’re not going to dedicate the entire Nordale school to them, but we are offering them a place so they too can gain an education,” Luke said.
Holistically, she added, the BEST program helps the district’s bottom line and demonstrates the district offers a diverse educational offering.
“I think our district is looking toward the future of education, that we are going to invest in all students in our borough,” Luke said.