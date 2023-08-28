Today we will remember the last days of the famous Nellie Cashman.
In December 1923 she left her home near Wiseman and apparently was never able to return as the following newspaper articles reflect. What is missing from them is that she was not well and that some later articles say that she did make it back to Wiseman in the summer of 1924, however, those are probably incorrect. Nellie’s last trip out of Wiseman was captured by the camera. She made her final trip out of there just a year prior to the arrival of Noel Wien’s airplane, which was the first to land in that area.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Dec. 1, 1923
Nellie Cashman
On the Trail
In from the Koyukuk Thanksgiving night, seventeen days out from there by dogteam, came Nellie Cashman, who needs no introduction at our hands, being as she is the original Simon-pure “Miss Alaska.” From the Farthest North mining camp to New York City is her trail trip this time, and any obstacles that surmount the trail between here and New York might just as well get out of the way, for she’s hit the trail and is going thru.
For more than a dozen years she has buried herself in the spotted Koyukuk camps, lining up pay thru prospecting, and two years ago she started in to form a company to work the ground she has attained, and she is nearing the finish of her efforts. All the money gained in Fairbanks or Alaska for the Company has been and still is in the First National Bank of Fairbanks at the end of this trip the necessary machinery and the start of the workings of the company will have been achieved.
Shortage of water and better mining conditions in sight is the story of the Koyukuk for the past year. She leaves on Tuesday’s train for New York.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Dec. 18, 1923
Nellie Cashman Gets Notices On The Way
ANCHORAGE TIMES — After mushing on a seventeen-day trip from Koyukuk to Nenana, Miss Nellie Cashman, super pioneer woman of Alaska, and mine operator, has arrived in Anchorage. Despite her slight figure and years of pioneering in the North, Miss Cashman in making the trip has maintained her record for being the only white woman in Alaska who at her age , travels over the roughest country and in any weather by dog team.
She will leave tomorrow for Seward to take the steamer Alameda from there South, en route to New York City where she will make arrangements for operating her mine next years. She plans to return in the spring.
Miss Cashman was one of the first white women in Alaska, coming first to Wrangell in the southeastern district, before the north had been extensively explored. She went into the Cassiar country and has pioneered in many other gold rush camps including Dawson and Nome.
Like her fellow men who were her companions in the early days in search of gold, she has followed the mining game until the present time she owns and operates a paying property.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Aug. 12, 1924
Nellie Cashman Back
to Enter Hospital;
Taken Ill on River
Miss Nellie Cashman, intrepid pioneer woman mine operator who has blazed many trials in the North and is known throughout the continent for her deeds in the face of hardship, was brought to St. Joseph’s hospital this morning from the lower river, having been taken seriously ill while en route to her properties in the Koyukuk.
Having reached Bettles, within 80 miles of her destination in the Koyukuk, she was unable to proceed further. She was brought to Nulato by Sam Dubin, Koyukuk trader and operator of the steamer Teddy H., and there boarded the General Jacobs for Nenana.
Miss Cashman took passage on the Jacobs on August 5, which, incidentally, was her seventy-fifth birthday, and that the occasion might properly be observed, the cook on the steamer thoughtfully prepared a large birthday cake bearing her name upon it in frosted lettering. All on board the vessel joined in the party.
Miss Cashman was accompanied from Nulato by Sister Mary Claude, who will leave on her return to the Koyukuk before the season closes, even tho it be necessary to travel by airplane to do so.
The Wrangell Sentinel
Jan. 15, 1925
Nellie Cashman Goes On Her Last Stampede
Taken from Stroller’s Weekly
The news that Nellie Cashman died in a Victoria, B.C. hospital a few days ago will be received with sadness by every old-timer in Alaska and by many more who were in the North during the earlier days.
The mining lure possessed Nellie Cashman half a century or more ago, her first experience being in the silver camps of Arizona in the late 1870’s when she was a young woman. Ten years later found her in the Cassiar and Old Caribou districts and a second ten years found her in the Klondike, and during the past 27 or 28 years there has not been a discovery in the North, Alaska or Yukon, but has numbered her among its earliest stampeders. As Robert Service says, ‘twas not the gold but the excitement of finding it, that lured Nellie Cashman, and in every camp, she ever visited she was a veritable angel of mercy, nursing the sick, steeping spruce boughs for those afflicted with scurvy, and diffusing sunshine wherever she happened to be.
In the early Dawson days when beans constituted the principal diet, it was Nellie Cashman who, when she heard of a sick miner whom the very mention of beans would nauseate, would go to the managers of the big stores and browbeat them into giving her something that the sick man could tat. These store managers invariably surrendered when they saw Nellie coming—or if they held out for awhile their surrender was all the more unconditional after she had told them a few things.
Nellie Cashman was an experienced dog driver, and in the absence of dogs, she could shoulder a pack and keep step with the most hardy Nova Scotia Scotch, Quebec French or Montana Yankee that ever went on a stampede and when they camped to eat on the trail, it was Nellie who prepared the meal while they rested. As is characteristic of the mining game, she made and lost much money, but her faith was never dimmed and when she reached the end of the trail and rested in the final roadhouse, she had all arrangements made to return North in the spring and develop a group of placer claims she owned far up the Koyukuk River—a region that, while it has been worked for more than a quarter of a century, never saw to exceed a half dozen white women, it being one of the most inaccessible camps ever discovered in the North.
The story has been told before, but now that Nellie Cashman has gone to her reward — a reward richly deserved — it is worth re-telling. It was in 1902 that gold was discovered in the Kluane district 200 miles northwest of Whitehorse. Nellie Cashman was in Dawson when news of the discovery came, and she lost no time in getting away for the scene of the excitement. There were no trails, and the going was very hard. A trapper at Stoney Creek had turned his cabin into a roadhouse immediately on receipt of the news, as well he knew that many stampeders would be that way very soon. The fellow had started the winter with a fairly good supply of flour and tea and for meat he depended on game, moose and rabbits, and whichever of the two a guest ordered he was invariably sorry he had not ordered the other, for the moose was usually stringy and the rabbit high.
Nellie Cashman arrived at Stoney Creek roadhouse after a hard day’s travel, drank several cups of strong tea, sampled both the moose and rabbits, spread her blankets on the middle bunk of a tier of three and was soon dreaming of forty-dollar pans and yellow nuggets. In the lower bunk was a woman who had also traveled far and who was wooing Nature’s sweet restorer and wooing it so loudly that others were forced to sleep or get out and away from the he-haws and see-saws in which an occasional knot would be struck.
It was nearly midnight when a fat man staggered into the Stoney Creek roadhouse. No, he didn’t want any tea—was too tired to sit up sufficiently long to drink a cup of tea and if the little shrimp (the owner of the roadhouse) mentioned moose or rabbit again he would assault him even if it was his own house. All he wanted was a place to lie down and he wanted that at once. The shrimp pointed to the upper of the three bunks and at once began piling boxes on which the fat man could boost himself into it, which the latter did without taking off even his mukluks, and soon his profundo snores were mingling with the he-haws and see-saws from the lower bunk.
Stillness, except for the snoring, reigned in the Stoney Creek roadhouse, but outside the snarling and intermittent yapping of tired dogs ever and anon punctured the frost laden vastness. It was late night or early morning when the fat man in the upper bunk decided to rest the under ear by turning over, when the canvas tacked to the poles that constituted the bunk tendered its resignation and the fat man dropped down on Nellie Cashman and kept going, for the increased weight split the canvas of Nellie’s bunk squarely in the middle and the tow moved on down with the woman on the bottom bunk and taking her with them to the floor.
In telling the story fully two years later, Nellie Cashman declared she could still hear the woman shrieking.