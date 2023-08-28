Today we will remember the last days of the famous Nellie Cashman.

In December 1923 she left her home near Wiseman and apparently was never able to return as the following newspaper articles reflect. What is missing from them is that she was not well and that some later articles say that she did make it back to Wiseman in the summer of 1924, however, those are probably incorrect. Nellie’s last trip out of Wiseman was captured by the camera. She made her final trip out of there just a year prior to the arrival of Noel Wien’s airplane, which was the first to land in that area.

Note: Nellie’s ties to Fairbanks were mainly with Richard C. Wood of the First National Bank of Fairbanks and the News-Miner’s W. F. Thompson. They were her closest friends among the many others who were in gold camps and cities everywhere she went. The sensational story of her last mush from Wiseman, Alaska was published in many newspapers across the United States. This History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.