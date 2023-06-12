The Hungry Robot, a popular Fairbanks pizza joint known for their wacky toppings like dill pickles or Belgian waffles, is one of nine semifinalists in the UPS Small Biz Challenge. The winner will be awarded $25,000 and be featured in Inc. Magazine.
Few people are so passionate about the art of pizza making that they are willing to have it permanently engraved on their body, but that is exactly what owner Randy Bezdek did. The iconic Hungry Robot logo is featured prominently on his right forearm.
“We aren’t a traditional pizza place,” Bezdek said. “A lot of people come here when they want unique.”
Hungry Robot is the only Alaska business and the only pizza restaurant still in the competition. Other small businesses include a Georgia coffee retailer and Dateability, a dating app for people with disabilities.
The competition’s semifinalists have been taking part in a series of challenges aimed at improving their businesses’ online presence, such as redesigning their websites and improving their social media strategy.
Thousands of businesses entered the competition, Bezdek said. Only small businesses with under eight full-time employees were selected.
Bezdek designs most of the pizzas himself, but encourages staff to propose their own pizza recipes.
“We’ll try it out, test it and run it,” he said. “Whoever has the best idea is the one we run with.”
Bezdek hasn’t settled on what he would spend the $25,000 on yet, but he is sure that it would be put towards improving the business.
One of his ideas is to transform one of the company vehicles into a “popsicle rig,” since Hungry Robot makes their own popsicles. Using the money to travel to the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas is another option.
People can vote for the Hungry Robot here.