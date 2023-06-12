The Hungry Robot, a popular Fairbanks pizza joint known for their wacky toppings like dill pickles or Belgian waffles, is one of nine semifinalists in the UPS Small Biz Challenge. The winner will be awarded $25,000 and be featured in Inc. Magazine.

Few people are so passionate about the art of pizza making that they are willing to have it permanently engraved on their body, but that is exactly what owner Randy Bezdek did. The iconic Hungry Robot logo is featured prominently on his right forearm.