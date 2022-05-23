Molly Wilson, 20, should get an award for persistence after working through a string of obstacles to eventually earn the Gold Award, Girl Scout’s highest honor.
Her journey began at the same time the Covid-19 pandemic hit and required her to continually adjust her project to meet requirements for the award. It literally took years, but she did it.
Girl Scouts recognized her achievement publicly at the Women of Distinction awards dinner earlier this month. The Gold Award is earned by developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in the girl scouts’ neighborhood and beyond. Initially, Wilson wanted to focus her project on a Fairbanks dog park.
“I’ve been with the Tanana Valley Kennel Club for years,” she said. “I’m really big into the dog community. A lot of people in the community helped me through junior handling training. I kind of wanted to give back to those people who have been helping me.”
She chose the dog park on South Cushman, because she used it herself on a regular basis.
“It was just a fenced in area with a tiny little sign in the back,” she said. “So I was going to create a big sign, three-sided, so you could see it from either direction, coming from the road.”
The Gold Award requires 80 hours of volunteer time. So to meet that requirement, she also decided to install trail markers for all the nearby trails that dog-walkers use. She measured the length of each trail. And then, the park, operated by volunteers, unexpectedly shut down.
“That was, I’d say, close to the beginning of 2020,” she said. “Covid hadn’t quite hit at that point. And I have no project. I’m about to turn 18, it’s supposed to be done at the age of 18 and have the project presented by the end of senior year. And get it approved and all that.”
The project had already been approved, was set to go, and just as suddenly, it was gone.
“Then Covid hit,” she recalled. “There’s just no way I could possibly get this done before the end of senior year.”
It looked like her Gold Award project would go the way of senior prom, senior walk-out day, and even in-person graduation that year.
“There was no senior anything,” Wilson said.
Then, she got a call from a mentor and with her help, she moved her project to the dog park on First Avenue, near the Carlson Center.
She presented the new plan to Girl Scouts, who agreed to extend the deadline, due to the pandemic.
“I had until 2021,” Wilson said. “I had all these great ideas. I wanted to make the sign wooden, because I wanted it to be personalized. I didn’t want some metal sign.”
But the Fairbanks North Star Borough vetoed her plan, due to maintenance a wooden sign would require, so she had to rethink creating a metal sign.
Meanwhile, she worried about meeting the required 80-hours of volunteer time. She came up with a list of ideas: creating a pet memorial, raising funds for the sign, painting tiles. The borough liked those ideas at first, then vetoed them because they would require “too much maintenance.”
The head office of Girl Scouts was quite impressed at Wilson’s tenacity.
“Every time you call, you list off all these things going wrong, you always come back with what you are going to do and how you are going to fix it,” they told her.
Accepting that the sign must be metal, she decided to make it a unique metal sign.
“My brother was a digital artist at the time, so I designed a generic dog silhouette with a leash and a heart around it, with blue skies and sun,” she said. “I got it approved by the borough.”
As the sign was being fabricated, she dug holes, filled them with cement and inserted the metal poles that now hold the sign.
“I ended up putting the sign up later in the year, during winter,” she said.
Then, she presented the completed project to the Girl Scouts. She was still just a few hours short of the 80 hours of volunteer time required, so she volunteered to put in some hours at the dog park itself.
Girl Scouts were impressed she never gave up. They asked only that she share her story with younger Girl Scouts as an example of not giving up when obstacles appear.
Considering she shed plenty of tears when things were not working, she is now very proud of herself.
“I can say I did it,” she said.
According to Girl Scouts, winners of Gold Awards are “the world changers, rock stars, role models, and real-life heroes we all look up to. Plus they’re amazing candidates for colleges, scholarships, competitive internship programs, and exciting careers.”