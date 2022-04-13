A broad-reaching plan for downtown Fairbanks has merit, according to members of a project who are crafting a proposal addressing downtown issues.
The Fairbanks City Council received a broad view of a draft about downtown from a consultant and Fairbanks North Star Borough employees during a Monday work session. The plan that has been in the works on and off since 2017.
Shelly Wade of Agnew Beck, a consulting firm working on the initiative, said the plan is led by a working group involving several stakeholders, including the city.
Goals
“This is a long-range, long-term plan,” Wade said. “At a minimum we are looking 10 years out for the big vision of where you want to see the downtown area in the future.”
Wade said a lot of partners are at the table to identify common priorities and “ultimately make decisions that are in the best interest of the community.”
Wade said different documents are being used for the downtown plan, including several borough-wide plans and the city’s strategic plan.
One component will involve determining the responsibilities, such as public safety, building inspection, snow removal and parking, zoning and parks, she said. Another key goal would be building a final plan that will ultimately generate investment in the downtown core.
Over several years, the Fairbanks North Star Borough team and a working group has conducted a community workshop and online surveys to collect data.
Identified priorities
Major priorities developed by the working group over the last year include parking, housing, public safety and quality of life, and land use.
“A critical and key piece of land use will be a future land use map,” Wade said. “Future land use means the future intent of that land moving land going forward.”
A concrete vision, Wade said, might include a vibrant year-round destination that is safe to visit, offers a variety of housing options, and celebrates the Chena riverfront and local parks.
“Housing is a hot topic in Fairbanks … part of the work we did was take a look at housing downtown,” Wade said. Downtown Fairbanks has more housing than similarly-sized cities, but the challenges are that 72% of the units were built before 1980 and are in need of major upgrades.
Re-defining parking
Kellen Stillman, borough community development director, said a downtown plan could help redefine parking in the downtown core. Stillman added it also allows the borough to re-examine its own parking zoning requirements.
The borough requires one parking space per 200 square feet; a place like Bread Line, Inc. requires 36 parking spaces.
A community survey, Stillman said, was split between not enough parking and too much parking in downtown. A study of the area revealed the downtown core had 3,681 parking spots; of that 2,445 spots were off-street, 514 on-street and 722 structure parking.
The highest traffic volume occurs during the Midnight Sun Festival. However, Spillman noted that a lot of parking spots are vacant at least a block from the festival but are considered dedicated to businesses.
A parking inventory conducted over the years shows that parking volumes can be sporadic; the highest amount during the weekday shows 35% of spots are occupied between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
More high-demand areas, such as Second Avenue, had a 57% occupancy rate during those hours.
Spillman said some key takeaways include better regulation of parking enforcement, clearly defining parking rules and directing people to under-used parking spots within a five minute walk can help.
Next steps
Wade said the working group will continue to work with its partners, from the city and borough to tribal organizations, local businesses, and organizations like Explore Fairbanks.
“Our next step is to meet with the working group and finalize a full schedule,” Wade said. Wade said the target date to publish a draft downtown plan is May, and finalize it over the summer.
The working group has a website available at www.downtownfbx2040.com.