The Ester Volunteer Fire Department has its name back.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said Tuesday that the department found new liability insurance carriers, and operations are returning to normal sooner than expected.
“Long live EVFD” was posted on the department Facebook page on Saturday.
The department was temporarily operating as Ester Station 51 of Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue after a neighboring fire department stepped in to help earlier this month.
The borough requires fire departments to have at least $10 million worth of liability insurance coverage. Ward said a major insurance provider dropped multiple borough fire departments, and Ester had trouble reestablishing its insurance coverage due to its claims history.
“They have a lot of claims,” the mayor said.
In 2020, a 22-year-old operating an Ester Volunteer Fire Department pickup truck lost control on the Parks Highway and collided with a commercial water hauling truck. The 36-year-old water truck driver was killed. In 2021, the roof at the Ester Volunteer Fire Department collapsed. No one was hurt, but the building was badly damaged.
Residents in Ester support the fire department through a property tax assessment paid to a special governmental unit known as a service area.
Ward estimated that insurance coverage at area fire departments has gone up at least 20% across the board.
The Ester Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1977.