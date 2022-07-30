More than a dozen political newcomers are running for public office in the local elections on Oct. 4.
The list includes small business owners, substitute teachers, a radio host, a legislative aide, a civil servant and a project coordinator.
The filing period closed Friday.
“There is a lot of new people on here,” said April Trickey, Fairbanks North Star Borough Clerk.
It’s a good time to get into politics. The Borough Assembly, Board of Education and city councils in Fairbanks and North Pole all have open seats. Voters are also electing a new mayor for the city of Fairbanks.
Borough candidates
On the Borough Assembly, Seats B, C and I will be on the ballot this year.
Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the assembly, is running unopposed for reelection to Seat C.
The Seat B candidates are Kuba Grzeda, project coordinator for the Arctic Research Consortium of the U.S., and Brett Rotermund, owner of Bulletproof Trailers.
Frank Tomaszewski is vacating Seat B to run for the state House.
Grzeda grew up in Fairbanks and graduated from the West Valley High School.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to kind of serve the community and give back a little,” he said.
Rotermund is a 31-year resident of the borough.
“I always had it in the back of my mind that whenever I got to a point in life where I could give back and serve the community, I just decided I was going to do it,” he said. “Low and behold, I think now is the time.”
Chris Ludtke withdrew his candidacy for Seat B.
Liz Reeves-Ramos and Barbara Haney are interested in assembly Seat I, which is being vacated by Matt Cooper, who served two consecutive terms, the limit.
Reeves-Ramos works for the state of Alaska in human services. She was born in Fairbanks but raised in the Denali Borough.
“I am passionate about my community, and I am a critical thinker,” she said. “I think that I could be an effective member of the Borough Assembly. I am passionate about government. Local government is extremely important and often overlooked.”
Haney is an aide to Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole. She is concerned about rising property taxes.
“I think there needs to be a reexamination of things,” Haney said. “I don’t want to see anybody lose their home.”
Two open seats on the school board drew five hopefuls.
Les Nichols, Brandy Harty and Peter Lizardi all filed for Seat C, which is being vacated by Matthew Sampson, who served one term.
Melissa Burnett and Kaneisha Radgosky are vying for Seat D, held by Jennifer Luke, who is also stepping down after one term.
Nichols is general manager of Fairbanks Nissan. Harty is a substitute teacher and artist. Lizardi is a substitute teacher. Burnett works in radio. Radgosky is a nurse.
All of them are running for public office for the first time.
“Our children deserve much much better,” said Burnett. “The system is a little bit of a mess. We’ve got to fix the budget.”
Lizardi wants to make schools safer for transgender and nonbinary students, he said.
City candidates
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly is termed out and is making a bid for the Alaska Senate. Councilwoman Valerie Therrien and former Councilman David Pruhs want to replace him. Therrien is an attorney, and Pruhs is a real estate broker. They both kicked off their campaigns last year.
Five people are running for two positions on the Fairbanks City Council. In North Pole, at least three people are running for two council seats.
Fairbanks council Seat C, currently held by Therrien, is being sought by Sue Sprinkle, Sean MacDonald and Richard Croteau.
Sprinkle is owner of 5th Avenue Design and Graphics. Croteau is married to the owner of Arctic Travelers Gift Shop.
MacDonald works as a television commercial producer and said he is interested in improving downtown.
“I want the Fairbanks City Council to take a more active role in local politics and sort of keep the progress that we have been doing towards a more vibrant downtown,” MacDonald said.
Aaron Gibson is running for reelection to Fairbanks council Seat D with a challenge from Crystal Tidwell, the business agent at the International Union of Operating Engineers.
In North Pole, Clerk Melissa A. Dionne wrote in an email that Jeffrey Jacobson, Shana Waring and Chandra Clack are running for City Council.
Jacobson, director of public works at the city of Fairbanks, is a former North Pole mayor who was appointed to a council seat earlier this year. Waring owns the North Pole Montessori School. Clack is retired but formerly worked as a substitute teacher and as a sales associate in a gift shop.
Waring said she wants to get more involved in the community.
“I am interested somewhat in politics,” said Clack. “I figured this would be a good way to get my feet wet.”