Lacking a quarter of police employees and struggling to keep the officers they have, Fairbanks city officials are working on a retention plan.
The Fairbanks Police Department hired 45 officers in the past five years and lost 50 in the same time frame, Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said. In fact, in a short period between 2019 and 2020, 21 officers left the department.
“So it’s not like we’re not hiring people. We’re just not retaining them” Dupee said. “We are really focused on preparing a retention incentive because we want to keep good officers here.”
City administration discussed putting forward a retention proposal during the City Finance Committee meeting last week. Since employment shortages also exist in dispatch and the fire department, the proposition will apply to other city employees as well, city Communications Director Teal Soden said.
“This is still in the early stages and there is still quite a bit of work to be done in-house and with the city council before presenting the details of the proposal,” Soden said. “The plan right now is to have something ready for the council work session in September.”
Officers are leaving
With national employment shortages, a negative image of policing and unique local challenges, almost a fourth of officers are lacking from the department.
“We are short 11 sworn personnel out of 45 authorized sworn, which includes vacancies in the lieutenant, sergeant, detective and officer classifications,” Dupee said. “We also have four currently in the field training program and one on light duty.”
While hiring and retention is not a new issue for FPD, the two-year period between 2019 and 2021 has been the most challenging, Soden said. Over those two years, 21 people left the department.
“In addition to several retirements, we also had three highly skilled supervisors and a very knowledgeable patrol officer leave over a short period of time in late 2019 and early 2020 to go to North Pole Police Department, which was definitely a big hit to FPD,” Soden added.
Deputy Chief Richard Sweet said that officers leave the department for various reasons, including retirements and family needs.
“Policing is an extremely difficult job; there are many that don’t make it through the academy and field training months,” Sweet added. “We’ve also had some situations where we have a great officer, but they leave for family reasons. Family has to be all in for a police career (...) because the job affects the whole family.”
Meanwhile, former Police Chief Nancy Reeder said she was asked to leave the department after working in unfavorable conditions, and two former detectives, Alana Malloy and Avery Thompson, said they resigned because of the toxic and retaliatory work environment.
Shortages affect the officers and the public
Without enough employees, existing officers end up working more.
“(In patrol), we have one supervisor and two officers, and we are forcing people in for overtime to cover almost every shift,” Dupee said.
Anytime an officer is absent — whether it is for a sick leave, vacation, training, taking care of injuries, testing for Covid-19 virus or quarantining — it will “almost always generate the need to force an officer to fill that vacancy,” Dupee explained. While some officers volunteer to work during an open shift, if it doesn’t happen, someone is forced to cover it.
This year, many officers worked between 60 and 140 hours of forced overtime and anywhere between 100 and 300 total hours of overtime, including voluntary, Soden said.
Dupee said that the police department needs to hire at least eight more officers to not “force people for overtime on such a regular basis.”
“Once we get patrol further staffed, then we have to move some people upstairs and get the detective division back up and running at full speed as well because they’re hurting as well,” he said.
Limited staff makes it more difficult for the department to attend to various, sometimes competing, city needs. For example, more police presence is needed both on South Cushman Street and downtown, City Chief of Staff Mike Meeks said.
“We’ve got more requests than we have officers for,” Meeks said. “And if you have an officer downtown on foot, he’s not writing traffic tickets.”
Dupee said that the existing officers are busy and aren’t always able to conduct traffic stops and respond to every moving violation.
“Right now, we have to prioritize what’s important,” Dupee said. “Highest priorities can be in-progress crimes against a person, such as an assault or robbery. A lower priority would be a past theft or officer advice call.”
Sweet agreed: “There may be some things they are unable to respond to due to call volume, such as vehicle accidents where there are no injuries, no criminal aspect, and the drivers are able to clear their cars from the roadway without assistance.”
In July, there were 155 traffic stops, as well as several stops specifically for DUIs, Soden said. Additionally, officers filed 158 charges last month, including three sexual assault charges, seven burglary charges, four vehicle theft charges and 11 disorderly conduct charges.
Police works to hire and retain officers
To bring new officers, the department is continuing its nationwide recruitment efforts.
An improved process for electronic application and background checks allows the department to consider candidates from across the country and do the vetting faster, Dupee said.
Over one August weekend, four external applicants applied for entry level positions. Now the department has eight officers in background check and one more close to background pending paperwork, Dupee said.
“We’re working on the backgrounds as fast as we can go,” Dupee said. “Our hands are tied with how many people we can train, and how fast we can get their backgrounds done.”
The department recently hired three lateral officers who started this week and will be on the road on their own by December. Two of them have significant experience — a 20-year retired officer from Utah and a 10-year officer from Hawaii. Another officer from Minnesota has about a year of experience, Dupee said.
To keep existing employees, Sweet said that the police leaders have been working to make the department a better place to work by improving job conditions and the police station.
“We’re trying to return FPD into a family friendly environment by starting to invite family to meetings or Law enforcement events, seeking officer insight and feedback for things like uniforms, shift schedules and skills badges,” he said. “We’re looking at changing shifts that officers feel like will fit into their family’s life better.”
The city also recently introduced an employee benefit regarding bereavement leave and parental leave, Soden said.
Retention is still a struggle
Hiring new police officers locally might be challenging when candidates consider options with more incentives, Dupee said. Specifically, Alaska State Troopers is looking to hire 42 officers in the next year, beating FPD’s hourly pay by $10 and offering several bonuses.
“Policing is a hard job, and when you have agencies close by that offer substantially more in pay and sign-on bonuses, and may not work nearly the forced overtime or calls we have, retention is something that needs to be a priority,” Dupee said. “These officers are well aware of what the competition has to offer and making FPD competitive in comparison is crucial.”
The concerns about competing incentives are shared by the city fire department, which is also seeing a high turnover, leading to a gap in experience, more overtime and burnout for employees, Fire Chief Tod Chambers said.
“We are working on retention, but it takes more than a pleasant work environment and some ‘intangibles’ to keep people here,” Chambers said. “They are leaving for better pay and benefits, simple as that.”
However, not everyone in the city is fully on board with the idea to increase financial incentives.
During the last City Council meeting, when council member Shoshana Kun proposed to install a retention bonus, council members Jim Clark, Lonny Marney and Aaron Gibson opposed the idea.
“I think it’s a dangerous game — chasing the state money. We just can’t look at it that way,” Clark said. “I think that puts a lot of pressure on chief Dupee to work on creating an environment to keep people staying, but money is not the answer.”
Marny agreed: “We can’t compete with a state, but at least (Fairbanks police) officers get to go home to their family at night. They’re not often in some village without their family. And that means sometimes money is not everything. Having your family with you every night or every day means a lot.”
Gibson added that FPD offers “a steady place to work, a small community,” as well as a team environment “that you just don’t get anywhere else.”
Soden said that city “department heads and the administration are determined to create a good retention plan to keep valuable employees, but what it will ultimately come down to is the decision from the council as to whether they will fund it.”