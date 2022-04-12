The Don Young International Airport. For some on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, the name has a nice ring to it, and they are calling for the Fairbanks International Airport to be renamed after the late congressman.
On Thursday, the Fairbanks assembly will be the first to officially discuss the idea when local leaders take up a nonbinding resolution calling for the renaming of the airport in Fairbanks to pay tribute to Young, a former teacher, Fort Yukon mayor and state legislator who represented Alaska in Congress for 49 years.
The 88-year-old died after losing consciousness on a commercial flight on March 18. He was the longest-serving Republican in congressional history.
The power to name state-owned airports is vested with the Legislature. There is no talk of airport renaming at the moment, according to multiple press officers and aides contacted. New bills can only be introduced by committees or by the governor this late in the legislative session, they said.
The resolution is sponsored by Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski, who said he would be fine if the Legislature took up the matter next year.
“I am just trying to start the conversation,” Lojewski said. “We have Ted Stevens International Airport. Why don’t we see if we can have a Don Young International Airport?”
“If people like it, then we should rename the airport,” the assemblyman added. “I think it would be an excellent way to honor Don Young.”
The idea to name the Fairbanks airport after Young came from “a citizen,” Lojewski said, during a conversation about how best to pay tribute to the late Congressman. The resolution notes that Young was a big supporter of aviation in Alaska.
Sen. Robb Myers, R-North Pole, is chairman of the state Senate Transportation Committee. He said in an emailed statement that naming the airport after Young is a fitting tribute but it’s unlikely to be taken up anytime soon due to time constraints.
“While naming the Fairbanks International Airport after Congressman Don Young would be an honor of appropriate stature, time to pass legislation that does so is slim this year,” the statement reads. “I look forward to seeing legislation introduced next year that allows us to give it the attention it deserves.”
At least two assembly members reached for comment said they favor the resolution. A third assembly member said it might be too soon.
“He has done so much for Alaska and this would be a great way for us to show our gratitude,” wrote Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson in a text message.
Assemblyman Jimi Cash wrote that naming the airport after Young is “fitting and the least the state could do to honor his years of dedicated service.”
Assemblyman David Guttenberg is not sure the time is right.
“I always thought it was appropriate to wait a period of time before we did that,” the former state legislator said.
In 2000, the Anchorage International Airport was renamed the Ted Stevens International Airport to honor Stevens, who was a pilot in World War II and later represented Alaska in the U.S. Senate. Stevens died in an airplane crash in 2010.
The cost to change the airport name is not yet known and would be part of a fiscal note if a bill is considered in the Legislature.
A pending bill introduced in 2021 calls for a bridge on the Kenai Peninsula to be named after Young.
House Bill 136, by Rep. Ronald Gillham, R-Soldotna, calls for “Bridge 1818 to be built across the Juneau Creek Canyon on the Sterling Highway” to be named the Congressman Don Young Bridge.
After it was introduced last year, the bill was referred to the transportation and finance committees. There have been no hearings on it.