Ever since Russ Longnecker died on Father’s Day 2022, Fairbanks has felt a little more dark.
For more than a decade, Russ and his wife Nancy have been well known in the Fairbanks area for their incredible holiday displays.
If you stop by their house anytime in December, you would glimpse a winter wonderland featuring a massive 10-foot inflatable teddy bear and a lifesize hand-carved nativity scene. But those days have come to an end. With Russ’s death, Nancy has decided to sell most of the decorations.
“The work involved and the energy involved; my heart just isn’t as deep into it because my partner isn’t here to help me,” Nancy said. “I don’t want to diminish his spark for it.”
Russ began struggling with health problems shortly after they moved to the house in 2011.
One Halloween, above the wooden ghouls and ghosts Nancy carved and painted herself, Russ fell off the roof in a scene reminiscent of Chevy Chase in “Christmas Vacation.”
“That man never gave up decorating no matter how he felt physically” Nancy said. “We made sure we never missed a holiday.”
Russ had to be airlifted to the hospital and could not walk for seven months, but the Longnecker’s neighbors weren’t going to let that stop the Christmas spirit. Twenty of them got together to put up the decorations, Russ-style.
Nancy and Russ’s home is the glue that holds the neighborhoods together.
On Christmas, it would not be uncommon for neighbors to find a candy cane hanging from their front door.
Children are always coming by. On Easter, Nancy plows a path in the snow through her yard and hides eggs for kids to find. One kid swears she saw Tinkerbell in the garden.
It always made the couple happy when the school bus drove by and they saw the children light up as they pressed their faces against the glass to get a glimpse of the display.
Not just neighbors are attracted to that house on Adams Drive. Tour buses often stop on the way to Chena Hot Springs. Like the time Nancy caught a group of Japanese tourists frolicking in her pink and white peonies. They had never seen flowers like that and couldn’t resist stopping for a photo shoot.
The Longneckers’ neighbors always look forward to the next holiday.
“I’ve never seen anyone that decorated like they did,” neighbor Larry said. “It wasn’t one holiday, it was all of them.”
For Halloween, the couple set up an elaborate display featuring full-sized skeletons accompanied with scary music.
Easter included more homemade wood pieces such as large colorful eggs, and of course, the Easter Bunny.
The wood decorations were always Nancy’s project. Nancy’s garage is full of the saws, chisels and drills needed to make the elaborate carvings.
“Russ didn’t have to buy me diamonds,” Nancy said, “He could buy me tools.”
Every holiday also saw its own army of massive inflatables, like the brown and fuzzy 10-foot tall teddy bear, which was Russ’s favorite.
That one isn’t for sale, Nancy said.
At the yard sale, Nancy plans to inflate all of them like a car dealership advertising a sale.
In Nancy’s shed, all the items are organized by holiday; Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween and Christmas.
Nancy and Russ have such a large supply of holiday cheer that it fills the entire shed and a large portion of the garage.
“This is bigger than life,” she said. “You find me another house around here like this.”
While it feels like the end of an era, it makes Nancy happy to think that Russ’s memory will continue.
“I look forward to the decorations being spread all over Fairbanks now,” she said. “I think it will live on but in a different way.”
Items are up for grabs at the yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at their home at 3271 Adams Drive.
