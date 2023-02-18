The Delta Championship Series continues on Sunday with the February 50 Doubles Race.
According to a news release, each team will have two mushers. They can pull a second sled or have both racers ride one sled.
Raymond Alexie, 19, of Kwekthluk, leads the Delta Championship Series and has won all five races he’s competed in this season.
Trail details will be announced on Saturday afternoon.
The current standings are as follows:
1. Raymond Alexie of Alexie Racing Kennel
2. Pete and Ron Kaiser of Kaiser Racing Kennel
3. Jackie Larson of Jackie’s Racing Kennel
4. Mike Williams Jr. of Williams Racing Kennel
5. Jason Pavila and Lewis Pavila of Bad River Kennel
6. Nate DeHaan and Twyla Elhardt of Old Friendly Dog Farm
7. Herman Phillip of Phillip Kennel
8. John Darren and Jim George of Tagalong Kennel
9. Richie Diehl of Real Diehl Racing
10. Aaron Alexie of Pacer Kennel
11. Tory Fitzpatrick of Wassilie Kennel
12. Terrel Andrews and Maurice Andrews of Glare Ice Kennel
13. Solomon Olick of Anthony and Nellie Kennel
14. Kenneth Snyder and John Snyder of Snyder’s Kennel