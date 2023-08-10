The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner will move to a six-day print edition, combining the Saturday and Sunday editions into a single weekend paper each Sunday, according to an announcement from Virginia Farmier, the executive director of the Helen E. Snedden Foundation and publisher of the News-Miner.
The change occurs the first weekend in September. No issue is planned for the first Saturday on Sept. 2, and the first weekend edition comes out Sept. 3.
“We at the Daily News-Miner are here for the long haul,” Farmier said. “One way to save some money and to stay in business for the long haul is to move the Saturday paper into a weekend edition on Sundays.”
Farmier said the Daily News-Miner editorial board appreciated the support of the Fairbanks community and its subscribers during the pandemic and subsequent difficult economic times. Reader subscriptions continue with the six-day print edition, e-edition and access to newsminer.com.
The Helen E. Snedden Foundation is a nonprofit foundation established following the death of Helen Snedden in 2012. The Foundation purchased the Daily News-Miner in 2016.
The managing editor of the Daily News-Miner is Hank Nuwer, and the news editor is Gary Black. “We continue to put our efforts into giving the Fairbanks community the best in local coverage,” Nuwer said. “Gary and I appreciate the support of the community in the paper as evidenced by the abundance of opinion pieces and letters to the editor we receive.”
No layoffs are planned at the Daily News-Miner, and the newspaper has open positions in advertising, circulation and the mailroom.