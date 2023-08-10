Daily News-Miner

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner will move to a six-day print edition, combining the Saturday and Sunday editions into a single weekend paper each Sunday, according to an announcement from Virginia Farmier, the executive director of the Helen E. Snedden Foundation and publisher of the News-Miner.

The change occurs the first weekend in September. No issue is planned for the first Saturday on Sept. 2, and the first weekend edition comes out Sept. 3.