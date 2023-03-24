The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Fairbanks on April 2.
The festival, which will be held at The Pub on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, will feature 10 short and feature-length films from around the globe. The films begin at 7 p.m., with theater doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
The event is hosted by Midnight Sun Fly Casters, conservation organization Trout Unlimited, and Alaska Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. Tickets will be available at the theater door on the day of the showing. General admission tickets are $15 or $40 with a one year subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine.
For information about this screening along with advance tickets, contact the host at kvnfraley@gmail.com.
“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel,” with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake.
“Of the Sea,” about brothers exploring the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak, Mexico.
“Father Nature,” a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park.
“A Slam that Saves,” about four species of bass found only in the Appalachians.
“Dollar Dog,” concerning Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.
“The Focus,” a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream.
“Gold Fever,” about undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.
“Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed.”
Event attendees can win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from film festival sponsors. One person will be selected winner of the 2023 Grand Prize valued at thousands of dollars of merchandise.