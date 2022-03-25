Certain workers in health care, sanitation, food service, child care, social services, elections, laundry, transportation, hospitality and more could be eligible for up to $2,080 in retroactive bonus pay.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Ordinance 2022-21, introduced on Thursday, outlines the details. The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act. The borough received $18.8 million last year through the federal legislation. One million dollars to be spent on premium pay for essential workers was approved in a vote last fall.
Ordinance 2022-21 sets up a framework for distributing the money. If the measure is adopted by the assembly next month, employers would be able to apply for premium pay for certain workers who performed duties out of a business located in the borough. The money is for wage earners of between $10.34 and $25 an hour or salaried employees making less than $1,000 a week.
The retroactive pay is $2 an hour for up to 1,040 hours worked between March 3, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. The grants top out at $2,080 per worker. Applications from eligible employers would be accepted on a first come, first serve basis under the ordinance, which is sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
“The decision on which workers are eligible comes directly from the federal law establishing the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds section of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) (re: Public Law 117-2),” reads an email from Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer.
In memorandum from Ward to the assembly, essential workers are defined as those in “health care; emergency response; sanitation; disinfection and cleaning; grocery store; maintenance; restaurants; food production; food delivery; pharmacy; biomedical research; behavioral health; medical testing and diagnostics; home or community-based health care or assistance with activities of daily living; family or child care; social services; public health; vital services to tribes; elections; solid waste or hazardous materials management, response or cleanup; work requiring physical interaction with patients; dental care; transportation and warehousing; hotel and commercial lodging facilities used for Covid-19 mitigation and containment; mortuary; critical clinical research, development and testing workers.”
The Borough Assembly previously made $4 million in federal coronavirus relief money available for premium pay for health care workers. That was in September. Covid-19 was surging at the time, and the government entered into an agreement with Foundation Health Partners to increase wages by $2-$3 per hour for critically essential eligible entry-level positions at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Other proceeds from the American Rescue Plan Act have gone toward borough programs. Leaders left $6.75 million unallocated for future needs.
In a vote last year, the assembled allotted $1.5 million for the landfill and $1 million for an oil-to-gas conversion program to help residents offset the cost of hooking up to natural gas. Explore Fairbanks was provided $700,000. The assembly approved $750,000 worth of cybersecurity improvements at the borough and $900,000 for a snow groomer, improvements to the borough online payment system and a “job classification and wage placement tool update.”
The assembly also made $500,000 of the ARPA money available for grants to help nonprofits cope with Covid-19 impacts.