Borough leaders are considering selling off two sets of lots, totaling 15 acres, of public lands south of North Pole next year. Two of the lots are about a mile away from Birch Lake by road.
Thousands of acres more of public lands have been identified for future sales.
The process is in the early stages, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is hosting a public hearing on Sept. 18 on what is being discussed so far.
The 2023 land sale is proposed to involve two lots adjacent to the Richardson Highway near Johnson Road at the site of a former transfer site, according to a memorandum to the assembly.
“Detailed parcel information, development plan, dates for sale and proposed sale terms will be made available at a future assembly meeting via ordinance after conclusion of open houses and additional public input has been received,” reads an Aug. 25 memorandum to the assembly from Daniel Welch, acting natural resources development manager.
The borough routinely offers land for sale in an effort to increase revenue and get more land into private ownership and onto the tax rolls. Under the 1963 Mandatory Borough Act, the municipality was granted more than 100,000 acres of land to lease, sell or keep for public purposes.
The two lots near Birch Lake have an estimated value of $25,000 each and have an easement agreement with the state that would need to be addressed, according to the memo to the assembly.
“They are each approximately five to six acres in size and require no further subdivision or development in order to be sold,” according to a description of the property.
The two other parcels of almost four acres make up the former trash dumping site. They are recommended to be sold as one lot, valued at about $30,000.
“Sale of these parcels will not require subdivision or development but will require assembly approval to remove the intended public use as a solid waste facility,” a property description reads.
Lands identified for future sales include the Tanana 440, the North Badger Development, West Chatanika Recreational Lots and a huge tract known as the Pete Simpson Memorial Road Dedication.
The borough is also looking at shedding 214 acres south of the Old Nenana Highway.
