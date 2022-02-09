When the Fairbanks North Star Borough started accepting anonymous land use complaints in 2016, the number of complaints skyrocketed while government resources to respond to complaints increased nominally.
The borough has for many years employed only one code enforcement officer. The result is they take in more code complaint cases than they can clear, according to Jim Williams, borough chief of staff.
On Thursday, leaders are hosting a public hearing and voting on an ordinance to allow the mayor to hire a second code enforcement officer. The estimated cost is $110,000 annually, according to borough documents.
Prior to allowing people to complain anonymously, the borough would end the year with about 30 code enforcement cases on its docket. Currently, the municipality has 457 open code enforcement cases and that number rises every year, officials said.
“As time passes, many cases increase in severity and increase in the number of violations per case, therefore requiring more staff resources,” Adam Pruett, code enforcement officer, told the assembly finance committee last week.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said the assembly has provided tools, including towing contracts to deal with abandoned vehicles, to help deal with the onslaught of code complaints but it’s not enough.
“The bottom line is we just need people at this point,” Ward said.
If Ordinance No. 2021-20-1Q is adopted, officials hope to have a second code enforcement officer in place by May.
At least half of the pending land use violation cases involve properties on which residents have accumulated too much stuff — cars, building materials, appliances — and the property fits the definition of a junkyard, which is prohibited in some zones or must be surrounded by a fence in others. Encroachment — when that resident’s stuff is overflowing from the property — is another major problem. A property with 1,000 square feet of objects qualifies as a junkyard. An estimated 10-12 broken-down cars meets that threshold.
The borough seeks voluntary compliance, and Pruett has issued very few citations — six — for land use violations since becoming the code enforcement officer last March.
“I try to get voluntary compliance with everybody,” he said. “The last resort is to write a citation.”
Borough leaders over the years have said that land use violations are one of the top concerns expressed by constituents. Five years ago, the assembly approved a resolution encouraging the administration to enforce the code.
“One of the biggest complaints we hear is that there are big problems with code enforcement in community planning,” Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the assembly, wrote in a text message.
She supports adding a code enforcement officer.
“We have codes to maintain a quality of life for residents,” O’Neill said, “and I support the need for an additional FTE (full-time equivalent employee) to meet the increase in demand from our citizens.”
Assemblyman David Guttenberg agreed.
“It’s about time,” he texted.
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski said he has a problem with the borough adding public employees at a faster rate than the population is growing.
In 2010, the borough population was 97,581, and 407 FTEs are listed in budget documents from that time. In 2020, the borough population was 95,655, according to the U.S. Census, and budget documents list 440 FTEs at the borough.
“The FNSB has been consistently adding taxpayer-funded positions over the years with no increase in population,” Lojewski wrote in a text message. “Adding a compliance officer should be considered under that light.”
Assemblywoman Kristen Kelly said she is eager to hear more from borough residents about Ward’s measure.
“One thing is for sure,” she wrote in a text message, “what we are doing now is not working. I see it in my own neighborhood, owning property next door to a junk yard and dealing with an abandoned vehicle on our service area road impacting snow removal.”
Assemblywoman Savannah Fletcher said she is also waiting to hearing testimony about the measure before deciding how she’ll vote. Some of her concern about land use violations centers on encroachments on roads that hamper emergency services.
“Fortunately, this additional position’s salary can also be covered by the vacancies we’ve had in the planning department this year. So it’s great repurposing of funds already allocated to the department,” Fletcher wrote in a text message.