A lot of work goes on behind the scenes when it comes to condemning and tearing down a nuisance property inside city limits, said Fairbanks City Building Official Clem Clooten.
Clooten provided a high-level snapshot of his department at a recent Fairbanks City Council meeting. Clooten oversees a four-person team, including an administrative assistant, a plans examiner, a code compliance officer and accommodations code inspector.
They all work to ensure that commercial and residential buildings are designed and built according to Fairbanks standards.
Twenty years ago, his department was twice its size, but modern technology has streamlined everything, including records keeping.
“We still produce a good product,” Clooten said.
If it’s not, it comes down, over a period of time.
“We have a code for abatements when they come to our attention, and an administrative code for issues that come up,” Clooten said.
When the building department receives complaints, it goes out to investigate.
“If it’s abatible, we’ll try to work with the owner to get problems solved and a timetable to get it done,” Clooten said. Additional time can be granted if requested.
Knocking down a small commercial or residential home that’s been condemned takes some time, however. In one case, it took five years.
“You have to remember that the owners of abated properties think that it’s a salvageable property that can be fixed up and sold,” Clooten said. “This is their retirement and it’s usually a big item for people, so if they request additional time, I grant it and try to help them work the process.”
Because of that investment, Clooten said he prefers working with the property owners if they can solve the issue.
“The next building official might not be so generous,” he said.
Unfortunately, he said, it just doesn’t work out.
If it doesn’t, then the building needs to come down for safety and security reasons, to ensure it doesn’t become a hazard or attract squatters.
It’s far cheaper for an owner to knock down a nuisance property than for the city to come in, Clooten said. It could be a home damaged beyond repair by fire, or a property fallen into disrepair. Demolition repairs are free, with just the owner’s name required for record purposes.
A fire-damaged Front Street home was demolished in October after a lengthy years-long process. The cost to the property owner was $109,482, against a reassessed value of $25,000 on the now-vacant lot, and included $11,608 in costs to remove two underground fuel storage tanks. The council ultimately agreed to place a lien on the property rather than bill the owner directly.
A number of roof collapses and damaged buildings occurred over the winter season, with some owners agreeing to demolish it themselves.
“If you don’t and we demolish it, you’ve essentially lost your property,” Clooten said. “We want the owner to demolish the building, not the city.”
Expanding his workforce won’t expedite abatement processes, he said, because it just requires additional money to his department. On top of that, the city only allocates $150,000 for abatements in general.
“If we had additional staff to abate more buildings, we would need more money,” he said. “I think the process is fine.”
The building department’s main revenue generator and responsibility deals with new construction. There’s about $15 million on the books in projects inside city limits to date and estimates about $40 million this building season.
“We have new construction coming in so that’s our priority,” he said.