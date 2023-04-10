A bearded volunteer in a blue Fairbanks Curling Club jacket and a flat cap sprinkles water on the ice with a hose connected to a tank of water strapped to his back.
“Welcome to the Fairbanks Curling Club,” volunteer Chaz Rudig told tourists in a workshop on March 29. About 30 beginners gathered around Chaz as he showed them the curling rocks. “There you go,” he encouraged them as they learned the rules of the game.
Chaz Rudig maintains the ice at the club throughout the week for rookie and experienced players alike. Additionally, he teaches and mentors new players and competes in tournaments.
Chaz and his wife Stephanie moved to Fairbanks from California in 1985. Three years later, a friend said to him, “Hey, they got this thing going on at the curling club. Want to see what it’s like?” Chaz enjoyed it and joined the club in 1989 after participating in a rookie tournament.
The strategy and camaraderie of the game are what drew Chaz to the sport.
“They call it chess on ice,” he said, explaining that players have to constantly change their strategy based on what shots they were trying to make and what shots were actually made.
Chaz said players regularly praise and encourage both their teammates and competitors.
“It’s always positive. You never badmouth another person’s shot,” Chaz said. “There’s not a lot of trash talking, but there is good banter between friends.”
Chaz worked at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for 30 years, in materials management, the accounting department, and the human resources department. Once he retired in 2015, he began to spend more time volunteering at the curling club.
Fairbanks Curling Club, which was established in 1905, is mainly a volunteer organization. Chaz said he began volunteering by helping in the kitchen during special events.
Chaz explained how the ice is made, a process which he said fascinates him. Every fall, volunteers soak and freeze sand before spraying it with water. Multiple coats of ice are applied, and the rings, lines borders and other markings which make up the playing area are painted on the ice before the final layers are applied.
Chaz maintains the ice about four times a week and also prepares it for weekend tournaments.
He starts by “pebbling” the ice by sprinkling water on it to create a bumpy surface. Chaz said that the ice is not a completely flat surface and compared the texture to the rind of an orange. After pebbling the ice, Chaz runs a skimmer over it to even out the pebbles, then runs a dry mop over the ice to remove any dust and dirt.
“We’re proud of our ice,” Chaz said. “We think it’s world-class competitive ice.”
FCC awarded Chaz the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2021.
“His labor of love and dedication to the FCC has made the club a welcoming place for new curlers and individuals of all abilities and skill levels,” Matthew Rudig, Chaz’s son, said.
Chaz also teaches Learn to Curl workshops for 10 to 30 beginners once a week during the curling season. These workshops teach the basics of curling to tourist groups, students at local schools, and companies that want a team bonding event for their staff.
Chaz said that he enjoys teaching beginners because they’re so eager to learn.
“I met great people when I was starting out that taught me and I’m happy to pass their knowledge on to others,” Chaz said.
Chaz said that after 35 years, the joy of curling keeps him coming back, adding that he wishes he had started when he was younger in California.
“I love to play,” Chaz said. “It’s exciting to go out there and make a shot once in a while.”
He said that curling has an emotional rollercoaster quality that’s similar to playing golf.
Chaz competed in the International Bonspiel during the first weekend of April with his sons, Matthew and Nathan, and new curler, Curtis Jensen. The team placed third in the competition.
