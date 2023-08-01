Hunter Hogan

Hunter Hogan, 9, blows a bubble at the Tanana Valley State Fair Bubblegum Blowing contest on July 31, 2023. 

 Carter DeJong/News-Miner

Kids big and small gathered outside the Borealis Pavilion at the Tanana Valley State Fair to prove their bubble blowing prowess, Monday.

“It’s a really big hit on kids day,” Jamie Reminger, fair events coordinator said. “They always love trying to get the biggest bubble.”

