Kids big and small gathered outside the Borealis Pavilion at the Tanana Valley State Fair to prove their bubble blowing prowess, Monday.
“It’s a really big hit on kids day,” Jamie Reminger, fair events coordinator said. “They always love trying to get the biggest bubble.”
Sticky faces prevailed at the competition as the children sought to have either the largest or the messiest bubble.
Beckett Matthew, 8, of Immaculate Conception School in Fairbanks took the goal for the biggest bubble. He was awarded a ticket for a free stuffed animal.
Hunter Hogan, 9, of Ladd Elementary also took home a stuffed animal of his own by winning messiest bubble.
The fair continues through August 6 with other events such as beer pong, pie eating and tug of war. A full schedule is available at www.tvsfa.org/events.
