The 20th Annual Mutt March returns Sunday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dog owners are invited to walk their dogs in the annual march at Pioneer Park.
Mary Ann Fortune founded Mutt Matchers, the organization that hosts the Mutt March, in August 2000 to promote the qualities of mixed breed dogs. Her mission is to give every dog an equal opportunity for a loving home, to increase appreciation of mixed breed dogs, and to promote proper health care and good citizenship habits of dogs.
Fortune said she started the event in 2001 to give dogs at the animal shelter another chance to be seen and show the community local resources for animals. She said the event celebrates the greatness of all dogs.
“They all need loving homes regardless of age, heritage or special needs,” she said.
Handlers bring five or six dogs from the animal shelter to Pioneer Park, introduce them to the crowd, and take them for a walk. Fortune said this gives the pups at the shelter another opportunity to meet people.
“We have a highly successful adoption rate,” Fortune said. She said it reminds community members that there are animals at the shelter waiting for homes.
The march is a return event this year, having been on hold since the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This event is so important to me,” she said. “It’s all about fun and meeting up with people that have the same interests as you. It’s three hours of fun concentrating on the greatness of your dog.”
Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the entry fee is $5. Fortune said that the entry fee has stayed the same since it was 2001, and proceeds from the march all go toward putting on the event.
The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park. Dogs must be on a leash to participate.
Activities will take place in the Moose Creek Pavilion from 1-3 p.m., including dogs available for adoption from the animal shelter, canine good citizenship testing, an agility playground, pool-tennis ball throw game, groomers, concessions, and local dog rescue organizations.
